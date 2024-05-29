WNBA Power Rankings: Sun and Lynx are proving they're for real
By Ian Levy
The first two weeks of the WNBA season are in the books and the three teams billed as superteams in the preseason — the Liberty, Aces and Storm — are a combined 11-7. Meanwhile two rising contenders, the Sun and Lynx, are asserting themselves as teams to watch.
At the other end of the standings, the Indiana Fever notched their first win but star performances from players like Caitlin Clark, Kahleah Copper, Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby haven't been enough to lift their teams into playoff contention. Here's how the WNBA power structure is shaping up after the first two weeks.
WNBA Power Rankings: Week 2
The Sun are the last unbeaten team in the WNBA and have the largest point differential in the league so far this season by a decent margin. Their schedule started off relatively easy but their last three wins came over the Lynx, Sky and Mercury — the last by 23 points. They're scoring efficiently playing suffocating defense and have a pair of dominant stars in DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas. This might just be their year.
The Lynx are second only to the Connecticut Sun in point differential and the Sun are also the only team to have beaten them so far this season. And they appear to be gaining steam — their last two wins were over the Liberty and Dream and by a combined 30 points. Napheesa Collier is fighting her way to the top of the MVP rankings and Alanna Smith and Kayla McBride are somehow shooting a combined 29-of-52 (55.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Like the Sun, they seem ready to crash the championship contenders' party.
The Aces haven't been playing with quite as much precision as we're used to on the defensive end but they still have the best offense in the league by a decent margin and Chelsea Gray hasn't even played yet. In her absence, Jackie Young has taken another leap, averaging 22.5 points, 7.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. They may have their ups and downs this season and, as back-to-back champs, the regular season doesn't hold the same urgency. But their ceiling is just as high as it's ever been.
The Liberty lost two in a row to finish last week and are looking a bit more vulnerable. Like the Aces, the regular season doesn't have nearly the same importance for them that it did last year. Their 3-point shooting has been all over the map and their depth is still a big question mark but their ceiling is as high as anyone in the league.
The Storm bounced back from a tough first week with a three-game winning streak and appear to be finding their sea legs. The Nneka Ogwumike has been a game-changer and it's increasingly obvious the Storm need her on the court and healthy if they're really planning on crashing the top-four in the WNBA.
Arike Ogwunbowale appears to be carrying the Wings, averaging an eye-popping 28.8 points per game with both Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard out. However, she's shooting just 36.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. The other heroes on this team have been Teaira McCowan, Monique Billings, Maddy Siegrist, Kalani Brown and Stephanie Soares who, combined, are averaging 12.7 offensive rebounds per game. The Wings are averaging 20.6 second-chance points per game and their dominance on the glass is keeping their heads above water.
The Dream have the second-best offense in the league and are getting huge performances from Rhyne Howard — 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game. If they can tighten up their defense they'll be a clear playoff team and a frisky first-round challenger.
The Sky are eagerly awaiting the debut of Kamilla Cardoso but in the meantime they're proving to be a tough challenger with the physicality of Elizabeth Williams and Angel Reese helping set the tone every night.
Where would the Phoenix Mercury be without Kahleah Copper? She's off to an MVP-caliber start, averaging 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The rest of the team is shooting 36.7 percent from the field, 30.3 percent from beyond the arc and has been outscored by 16.2 points per 100 possessions when she's been on the bench. Brittney Griner can not get back soon enough.
The Sparks are just 2-4 but they feel like they're on the edge of a breakout. They're 2-2 in their last four games, with both losses coming by five points or less. Cameron Brink has been phenomenal and improving by leaps and bounds, from game-to-game. Rickea Jackson is scoring efficiently and Dearica Hamby has been among the most effective frontcourt players in the league. They still have work to do but they could be ready to challenge for a playoff spot.
It looked like the Fever were trending in the right direction — two single-digit losses and then their first win of the season, over the L.A. Sparks. But that was followed by a 19-point loss to the Aces and then a close loss to the Sparks. Caitlin Clark is getting better each game but Aliyah Boston is still adjusting to the pick-and-roll heavy offense and it might take a while for them to fully hit their stride.
It's looking like it will be a long season for the Mystics. They're the WNBA's last winless team and don't have much of an identity to hang their hats on at either end of the floor. It would be nice if rookie Aaliyah Edwards was shining in garbage time but the lack of structure around her could slow her development.