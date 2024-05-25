Rickea Jackson continues to fly under the radar while excelling in her role
The Los Angeles Sparks suffered a frustrating 78-73 loss to the Indiana Fever on Friday night. This season, the attention has been on No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink and the dominance of Dearica Hamby in Los Angeles.
One player often left out of the conversation is No. 4 overall pick Rickea Jackson. While at Tennessee, she was the focal point of the offense. Now that she is in LA, things are a bit different and she isn't the first scoring option.
Both Jackson and Brink are the future of the Sparks along with Hamby. However, she is overshadowed by her fellow rookie who is starting due to the injury of Azurá Stevens.
The Detroit native continues to put the work in while orchestrating an efficient rookie season thus far. She can impact the game in multiple ways.
Three-level scoring sparks Rickea Jackson's game
Jackson's ability to score is a gem that the Sparks will continue to tap into as she gets comfortable in the W. She can score on all three levels of the floor and she is an efficient scorer.
The Tennessee product can attack the rim, back down smaller players, and rely on her smooth patented one-foot fade-away jump shot. She can finish at the rim with contact and pull up on the spot with her high release.
One aspect of Jackson's game that is forgotten, is her mid-range shot which has become a lost art in basketball. She uses her speed to get to her sweet spot and lures the defender with her signature pump fake, to create space or generate a foul.
The 23-year-old rookie can shoot the three at a high clip but doesn't fall in love with the shot. This season, she is shooting 55.6 percent from three off of 2.3 attempts per game. Her silky smooth release, allows her to shoot over defenders in a timely fashion.
Efficiency is Queen
Jackson's scoring is one of the reasons why the Sparks drafted her No. 4 overall in this year's draft. In addition to her scoring, she is efficient and seeks to make the right basketball play.
Even though, the 2024 WNBA season is only a little over a week in, the Los Angeles forward continues to take advantage of every minute she plays. She is averaging 11.3 points, and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor.
Jackson is shooting 55.6 percent from 3-point range on 2.3 attempts per game. She is shooting a perfect rating from the free-throw line. Last night, against the Indiana Fever, she finished the game with 16 points (2nd highest on the team), and 2 rebounds while shooting 5-out-of-7 from the field and 100 percent from the charity stripe.
The Sparks' forward is a staple on the team's bench and takes advantage of every moment. Her veterans have been pouring into her to uplift her during her rookie season. The fact that she gets to learn from Hamby is a bonus.
Defense wins championships
Los Angeles is in the second year of their rebuild under head coach Curt Miller. Jackson commits to the defensive end nightly. Jackson's length helps with the overall team's defensive scheme. She can guard multiple positions and she jams the gaps to force turnovers.
Jackson is coachable and helps the team by focusing on what is needed. Right now, she is averaging 0.5 steals per game but that number will rise as the season goes on. The Tennessee product can impact the game on the glass as well. She is averaging 2.3 rebounds (1.3 defensive) and provides this team with fast break opportunities.