4 Raiders who definitely won't be back thanks to new GM Tom Telesco
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco in a curious decision after naming Antonio Pierce head coach. What does that mean for their star players?
By Mark Powell
The Las Vegas Raiders have hired former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco to the same role. Telesco failed to make the Chargers relevant, as not once during his tenure did San Diego/Los Angeles win the AFC West. Some of that can be attributed to the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, but not all of it.
Most concerning for Telesco is his draft history. While yes, he did well in selecting Justin Herbert as the heir-apparent to Philip Rivers, there were far more missed that went under the radar thanks to Herbert's success. As FanSided's Kinnu Singh wrote in an article regarding the Raiders decision to hire Telesco, he leaves much to be desired on the resume.
"Telesco had Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert during his decade with the team, including some exceptional years from the former - a Chargers icon. Rivers quarterbacked them in a 12-win season in 2018 - one of the only two times Telesco's Chargers made the playoffs and the only time they bested a 10-7 record. The Chargers held a 2-3 record in the playoffs under Telesco and never advanced further than the Divisional Round...That's the general manager the Raiders are hiring."
The Raiders and Mark Davis had a front row seat to Telesco's failures with the Chargers, playing in the same division and all. That makes this call all the more surprising. With Telesco in charge, what can Raiders fans expect from this offseason?
4. Josh Jacobs definitely will not be back with Las Vegas next season
The writing was on the wall for Josh Jacobs long before their decision to bring in Telesco, who infamously rarely signs his own draft picks beyond their first contract unless absolutely necessary. That, ironically enough, is what Jacobs is looking for. Unfortunately for him, he plays a position that is easily replaced, though perhaps not at the level he plays at.
Jacobs is just a year removed from being among the league leaders in rushing. He can still produce at a consistent clip. Yet, as most of the game's top available running backs found out the hard way last year, the supply of solid running backs is greater than the demands.
Telesco can either replace Jacobs via the draft or free agency, and I would be on the former, as it'll be cheaper that way. Zamir White also played quite well down the stretch without Jacobs, and the Raiders could roll with him as the starting bellcow next year.