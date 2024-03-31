Who is the last PGA Tour player to win three straight tournaments?
When did we last see a player go back-to-back-to-back on the PGA Tour?
Scottie Scheffler entered the week at the 2024 Houston Open with history as a real possibility. The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world teed it up at Memorial Park trying to win three straight tournaments on the PGA Tour, or at least three consecutive starts for Scheffler.
It got started at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then continued with a win at THE PLAYERS Championship. Scheffler then took a week off at Valspar but came around to his home state of Texas to play at the Houston Open as his final prep for The Masters. And as you'd expect with how he's played -- and with the improvements since switching to the mallet putter -- he was tied for the 54-hole lead going into the final round.
How historic would three straight wins on the PGA Tour be and when was the last time it happened? We have you covered with who the last golfer to accomplish the feat was and a look back at the best winning streaks in PGA Tour history.
Who was the last player to win three straight PGA Tour tournaments?
Dustin Johnson in 2017 was the last PGA Tour player to win three consecutive starts on the PGA Tour. Fresh off his maiden major championship victory at the US Open the year prior, he started out early 2017 on a torrid tear, winning the then-Genesis Open. In his next start, he edged out Tommy Fleetwood at the WGC-Mexico Championship. He then completed his trifecta at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, defeating Jon Rahm 1-up in the finals of the tournament at that event.
Of course, that run is most notably remembered for what happened after. In that form, Johnson was favored to win The Masters in April just two weeks after winning the Match Play event. However, the now-LIV Golf star reportedly fell down the stairs at a house in Augusta, forcing him to withdraw from The Masters.
Prior to Johnson, Rory McIlroy was the previous last golfer to win three straight starts and his might've been more impressive in 2014 as he reeled off a win at The Open Championship, then at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational, and then at the PGA Championship. That was, incidentally, his last major championship win.
It had been 10 years since a PGA Tour player had won three straight events they played before McIlroy as Vijay Singh was the last to do it prior to 2014, doing so in the 2004 season. Of course, before Singh, Tiger Woods accomplished the feat... twice, winning three straight in both 2000 and 2001.
Longest PGA Tour winning streaks ever
While winning three straight PGA Tour events is impressive enough, it's not even close to the longest consecutive streak of wins in golf on the biggest tour. That belongs to Byron Nelson, who won 11 straight starts back in 1945, a truly absurd feat. So let's take a look at the longest winning streaks in PGA Tour history with Nelson leading the way, even ahead of that Tiger Woods guy.
Player
Winning Streak
Year(s)
Byron Nelson
11
1945
Tiger Woods
7
2006-07
Ben Hogan
6
1948
Tiger Woods
6
1999-2000
Ben Hogan
5
1953
Tiger Woods
5
2007-08
Byron Nelson
4
1945-46
Jack Burke Jr.
4
1952
28 Different Streaks
3
Last in 2017 (Dustin Johnson)
Perhaps the most incredible part of Nelson's 28-tournament winning streak is that it ended, only for him to promptly go on another run of four-straight wins. It's also no surprise that Tiger appears frequently on this list with separate streaks of seven, six, five, and two different three-tournament winning streaks. More incredibly, all but the five-event streak came within the span of 1999-2001.
As for other players to have won three straight events, it's a who's who list in golf history that includes Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Sam Snead, Jonnny Miller, Nick Price, David Duval and many more.