When was the last time a Canadian NHL team won the Stanley Cup?
By Scott Rogust
Every season, NHL teams aim to be the last one standing and hoisting the most prestigious trophy in their sport -- the Stanley Cup. The playoffs are considered the most grueling in all of professional sports, as 16 teams battle it out over two months in best-of-seven series. For the team that wins it all, their celebrations are deserved.
This year, the Stanley Cup Final has reached a winner-take-all Game 7. The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers battle t out, with the winner gaining possession of the Stanley Cup.
For the Panthers, they look to win the Cup for the first time in franchise history. As for the Oilers, they will look to not only become the second team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit to win it all, but also end the Stanley Cup-less drought for Canadian teams.
So, when was the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup?
When was the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup?
The last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup was all the way back in 1993. That's right, no NHL team from Canada had won the Stanley Cup in over three decades. The team to win it? The Montreal Canadiens.
The Canadiens coasted through the Eastern Conference bracket of the Stanley Cup playoffs. As the No. 3 seed in the Adams Division, they defeated the Quebec Nordiques in six games in the opening round and swept the No. 4 seed Buffalo Sabres in the Division Finals. In the Eastern Conference Finals, Montreal beat the New York Islanders in five games. With that, they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final to take on the Los Angeles Kings, led by Wayne Gretzky.
Montreal beat Los Angeles in five games to win the Stanley Cup for the 24th time. After losing 4-1 to the Kings in Game 1, the Canadians won the next four games to clinch the Cup.
Canadiens goaltender Patrick Roy won the Conn Smyte Award for MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. During that run, Roy recorded a .929 save percentage and a 2.13 goals against average in 20 games.
How many Canadian teams have made it to the Stanley Cup Final since Montreal's win in 1993?
Since Montreal hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1993, just six teams from Canada have made it to the Final, not counting the Oilers in 2024. Every one of those teams has lost. Here are the Canadian teams to make it to the Final since Montreal won it all in 1993.
- 1994: Vancouver Canucks, lost to New York Rangers in seven games
- 2004: Calgary Flames, lost to Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games
- 2006: Edmonton Oilers, lost to Carolina Hurricanes in seven games
- 2007: Ottawa Senators, lost to Anaheim Ducks in five games
- 2011: Vancouver Canucks, lost to Boston Bruins in seven games
- 2021: Montreal Canadiens, lost to Tampa Bay Lighting in five games
The Vancouver Canucks are the Canadian team that made it to the Stanley Cup Final the most since Montreal's win in 1993. Unfortunately for them, they lost both times, seven games each. In 1994, Vancouver overcame a 3-1 deficit to tie the series at three games apiece, only to lose 3-2 to the New York Rangers in Game 7. In 2011, Vancouver held a 3-2 series lead, only to lose Games 6 and 7 to the Boston Bruins in a heartbreaker.
So out of the six trips by Canadian teams, four of them lasted the full seven games. The 2007 Ottawa Senators and 2021 Canadiens lost in five games.