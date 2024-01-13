When is the last time the Cleveland Browns won a playoff game?
Given the unpleasant history and lowest of lows for the Cleveland Browns organization, seeing the team in the NFL Playoffs was not a common thing, especially since the team was revived in the city back in 1999. That, however, is probably why all of Cleveland is all-aboard with their former rival, Joe Flacco, as the 38-year-old has led them back to the postseason.
On Saturday of Super Wild Card Weekend in the 2023-24 playoffs, the Browns are a wild card team in the AFC and will go on the road to face the Houston Texans. And Flacco will look to continue this magical run that he's been on since the veteran quarterback took over, surely with help from one of the NFL's best defenses led by Myles Garrett.
But how long has it been since the Browns not just made the playoffs but won a playoff game? The victories have been few and far between for Cleveland, especially in modern history.
When is the last time the Cleveland Browns won a playoff game?
The last time that the Browns won a playoff game was actually not that long ago, in the 2020-21 Wild Card Round with a victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, 48-37. In that matchup, the Browns jumped out to a huge early lead with Ben Roethlisberger turning the ball over and Baker Mayfield helping to capitalize on that with Kareem Hunt, jumping out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. They staved off a late comeback to get the win, but lost the Chiefs the following week in the Divisional Round.
Prior to that, the Browns hadn't won a playoff game since returning to Cleveland in 1999, making the playoffs just once from then until 2020-21, which came in 2002.
Cleveland Browns playoff history: Record, results since 1999
- 2002-03 Playoffs, Wild Card: Pittsburgh Steelers 36, Cleveland Browns 33 - L
- 2020-21 Playoffs, Wild Card: Cleveland Browns 48, Pittsburgh Steelers 37 - W
- 2020-21 Playoffs, Divisional Round: Kansas City Chiefs 22, Cleveland Browns 17 - L
- 2023-24 Playoffs, Wild Card Round: Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans
That 2020-21 win over the Steelers is the Browns' only playoff win since their return to Cleveland in 1999. They held a 1-2 record in playoff games leading into the 2023-24 postseason behind Flacco and Co.
Before the move to Baltimore and their hiatus, though, the Browns playoff success wasn't exactly overflowing. They'd made it to conference championship weekend just thrice from 1970-95 (1986, 1987 and 1989), posting an overall 4-10 record in the postseason over that span. All told in every year of Browns history, the franchise is 17-21 in playoff games -- though much of that success was pre-1966 -- but has never made it to the Super Bowl.