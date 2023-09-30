When was the last time Colorado beat USC? Matchup history, records
The Colorado Buffaloes and USC Trojans face off at noon on Saturday, Sept. 30. When was the last time Colorado beat USC?
By Scott Rogust
The Colorado Buffaloes have garnered tons of attention, either from fans or the media. Deion Sanders took over as head coach, and the team started 3-0, a far cry from the 1-11 campaign the program had last year. But in Week 4, Colorado was brought back down to Earth a bit, as they were blown out 42-6 by the Oregon Ducks. Sanders called the game "a good old fashion butt kicking," but told teams to beat him now because this is the "worst we're gonna be."
This week, the Buffaloes face another tough Pac-12 team, this time the USC Trojans, who are led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. While the Trojans are one of the favorites to make it out of the Pac-12 as champions, they did struggle last weekend against the Arizona State Sun Devils, who were shut out the week prior to the Fresno State Bulldogs.
With Colorado and USC set to play on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon ET, fans may be wondering -- when was the last time that the Buffaloes beat the Trojans?
When was the last time that Colorado beat USC?
The answer to that question is...zero. Out of the 16 times that these two programs faced off head-to-head, USC has won all of them.
These two teams faced off last season, with the Trojans defeating the Buffaloes 55-17. In that game, Caleb Williams threw for 268 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while running for two additional touchdowns.
The largest margin of victory was a 50-6 win by USC back in 2012, per Winsipedia. Trojans quarterback Matt Barkley threw for 298 yards and six touchdowns in that game while completing 19-of-20 pass attempts. That's right, a near-flawless game.
Can Sanders help give Colorado their first W against USC before they both leave the Pac-12? We'll find out early on Saturday at noon.