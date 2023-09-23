When is the last time Ole Miss beat Alabama in football?
Alabama football has been considered a dynasty for a reason. But when is the last time Ole Miss got a win against their SEC rivals?
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels playing his former employer, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and former mentor, Nick Saban, hasn't gone well for the head coach in Oxford. Saban has traditionally dominated his former assistants. In recent years, however, the Crimson Tide have been clipped by the likes of Kirby Smart and Steve Sarkisian, among others.
Unfortunately, Kiffin has yet to join them.
On the whole, though, that shouldn't be surprising. For as faithful and passionate as Ole Miss fans are about the Rebels football program, the fact of the matter is that they've not often been on the same level as Alabama.
But with a 2023 matchup looking close between the two SEC foes, fans were asking when the last time Ole Miss beat Alabama was.
When is the last time Ole Miss beat Alabama?
Ole Miss' last win against Alabama was on Sept. 19, 2015 when the then-No. 15 Rebels upended a No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide team in Tuscaloosa behind Chad Kelly. The Ole Miss QB was masterful, recording four total touchdowns in the earth-shaking 43-37 win.
That was actually the second straight year the Rebs got one over on their rivals, also winning in 2014 as well.
Ole Miss all-time record vs. Alabama
It's been a long time since Ole Miss won a game in this rivalry, but it's been a rivalry almost wholly dominated over history. The teams first met in 1894, a win for the Rebels program, and have met 70 total times coming into 2023. Ole Miss is only 10-58-2 against Alabama in the series history. Alabama has also accrued several long, long winning streaks against their SEC rivals, the longest of which was 12 games, lasting from 1912-32.
Alabama also holds the largest margin of victory in the all-time series, winning 64-0 in 1917.