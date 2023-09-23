Nick Saban fuels Alabama-Deion Sanders connection with latest comments
Nick Saban continues to show there is a connection between him and Deion Sanders as coaches.
By John Buhler
Aight, Deion Sanders is a really good head coach, so quit askin'!
Sanders may have never played for Nick Saban, but there does seem to be some sort of kinship between the two powerhouse Power Five head coaches. They may keep gettin' them checks from Aflac for being so absolutely tremendous in this delightful ad spots, but these dudes can coach, man! Saban's success speaks for itself, whereas Sanders is only on the come-up as a college head coach.
Saban spoke glowingly about Sanders and the mighty fine job he is doing at Colorado this season.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Deion Sanders ... He's a really good coach."
Sanders could potentially be a candidate to replace Saban at Alabama whenever he does retire.
Either way, Sanders has made Colorado football appointment television for us every single Saturday.
Nick Saban heaps praise on Deion Sanders as a college head coach
Whether it be an inherent level of excellence, background as defensive backs, growing up from humble beginnings or really being about the kids, there is obviously a lot of great qualities that would naturally draw someone like Sanders to Saban. Yes, they can coach up the secondary, but their abilities to build programs as CEO types only serve them to be whatever the want at the college level.
Overall, I think it is great when good recognizes good. People tend to forget how listless Alabama football was as a program prior to Saban's arrival in 2007. Yes, they infamously lost to ULM that season, but Saban had Alabama back to traditional form the ensuing season. Fortunately for Sanders, Colorado was at rock bottom when he took over. The Buffs went 1-11 in 2022. Now, they are 3-0...
Ultimately, for Sanders to even have Colorado ranked inside of the top 25 in the latter part of September in his first season at the helm speaks volumes to the monumental job he is doing at program building. He does not have the horses to run with the likes of Alabama, Georgia or whoever at the end of the day, but what he is doing is not only sustainable, but a breath of fresh air for all of us.
As long as CU gets to a bowl game this season, this hot start will be viewed as a massive success.