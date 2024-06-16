When is the last time Rory McIlroy won a major? Wins, close calls and history
Rory McIlroy has been one of the biggest stars in golf for more than a decade. The PGA Tour stalwart has racked up a huge number of wins in his career on Tour -- 26, to be exact -- and has just shy of 50 wins worldwide in his career. But over the past several years, all of the pressure when it comes to Rory has been about major championships and his place in history.
It's been a tumultuous run at majors for McIlroy. There have been multiple instances of backdoor Top 10 or Top 5 finishes and there have been some brutally close calls -- even a collapse here or there as well. The end result, unfortunately, has long been not winning, even coming up just short at the US Open in 2023. That's why you often hear commentators and analyst mention the major championship drought for Rory McIlroy.
And for the second straight US Open, McIlroy is in contention. After tying as the first-round leader, he's stayed in the mix and entered Sunday's final round at Pinehurst No. 2 tied for second place and three strokes off of the lead. That, naturally, had fans wondering about Rory's last major win, his overall major record and more. We've got you covered with all of that.
When was the last time Rory McIlroy won a major championship?
Rory McIlroy's last major championship win came at the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. In a low-scoring and blistering affair, the then-25-year-old Northern Irishman outlasted Phil Mickelson to win by a stroke at Valhalla. This led to a lot of people being wide-eyed with McIlroy returning to Valhalla for the 2024 PGA Championship amid this now-decade-long major drought. He ultimately finished tied for 12th.
How many majors has Rory McIlroy won?
Despite his 10-year drought in major championships, Rory McIlroy still has four major wins to his credit in his career. Here's a look at the four major wins with which major championships they came in, how much he won by, and who was the runner-up to Rory in those tournaments.
Major Championship
Course
Margin of Victory
Runner-Up
2011 US Open
Congressional
8 shots
Jason Day
2012 PGA Championship
Kiawah Ocean Course
8 shots
David Lynn
2014 Open Championship
Royal Liverpool
2 shots
Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia
2014 PGA Championship
Valhalla
1 shot
Phil Mickelson
It's remarkable that Rory won his four major championships over the span of four years all by the time he was 25 years old. Given that he's remained one of the top players in the game of golf, it's why many people have long expected him to get out of his major drought and win another at some point.
How many Top 10s does Rory McIlroy have in majors?
While he has only the four victories, Rory McIlroy has found plenty of success at major championships with an astonishing 30 Top 10 finishes in his major career. He has finished Top 10 at The Masters seven times, Top 10 at the PGA Championship eight times, Top 10 at the US Open eight times, and Top 10 at The Open Championship seven times. He's been remarkable and, again, this is why many fans believe it's only a matter of time before he registers another win.