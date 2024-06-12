U.S. Open Future Locations: Where will 2025, 2026, 2027 events and beyond be held?
The US Open is truly one of the most beautiful events in golf every year. It stands singular in the challenge it regularly offers to the best players in the world with how the USGA sets up courses and demands just as much from the mental game as much as how a player can hit throughout the bag. And a big part of that is that the US Open locations almost always offer that.
It's quite obvious when a US Open location doesn't live up to those standards, something that we've unfortunately seen a time or two in recent years. But when it's dialed up, you can see the difficulty of a US Open course absolutely breaking players. Some people don't like it but some absolutely love it, especially with the exceptionally low scores we regularly see on the PGA Tour.
So when will we see these tests moving forward? Let's take a look at the US Open future locations that we know and what we're seeing with how that relates to long-term US Open location history.
Where is the 2024 US Open?
The 2024 US Open will be held at Pinehurst No. 2 at the famous resort. This will be the fourth time that the North Carolina course has at Pinehurst Resort has hosted the championship and the first time since 2014, which was won by Martin Kaymer. The other years that Pinehurst hosted were 1999 (Payne Stewart) and 2005 (Michael Campbell). However, it's worth noting that there was a major renovation and restoration in 2011 that brought the course back to its initial Donald Ross roots.
Future US Open locations for 2025, 2026, 2027 and beyond
The USGA has released hosts not just for the next few years but all the way up until 2051! So let's take a look at every announced future US Open location up until that point.
Year
Course Hosting
Location
2025
Oakmont Country Club
Plum, PA
2026
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
Shinnecock Hills, NY
2027
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, CA
2028
Winged Foot Golf Club
Mamaroneck, NY
2029
Pinehurst Resort
Pinehurst, NC
2030
Merion Golf Club
Ardmore, PA
2031
Riviera Country Club
Los Angeles, CA
2032
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, CA
2033
Oakmont Country Club
Plum, PA
2034
Oakland Hills Country Club
Bloomfield Hills, MI
2035
Pinehurst Resort
Pinehurst, NC
2036
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
Shinnecock Hills, NY
2037
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, CA
2038
The Country Club
Brookline, MA
2039
Los Angeles Country Club
Los Angeles, CA
2040
Merion Golf Club
Ardmore, PA
2041
Pinehurst Resort
Pinehurst, NC
2042
Oakmont Country Club
Plum, PA
2043
TBD
TBD
2044
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, CA
2045
TBD
TBD
2046
TBD
TBD
2047
Pinehurst Resort
Pinehurst, NC
2048
TBD
TBD
2049
Oakmont Country Club
Plum, PA
2050
Merion Golf Club
Ardmore, PA
2051
Oakland Hills Country Club
Bloomfield Hills, MI
One of the things that's immediately evident when looking at these future locations is the USGA developing new anchor sites. Pinehurst is one of them which begins in 2024 in a major way, but we also see other historic venues like Shinnecock Hills and Oakmont returned to frequently, as well as some repeats with Oakland Hills, Merion and more.
Perhaps the most intriguing parts of this are the two trips to Los Angeles. The 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club was not well received but we will head back there in 2039. More on the exciting end, though, is the 2031 US Open at Riviera Country Club. That's where we see The Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour every year and it's one of the best tournaments annually, so seeing a US Open there should be absolutely fascinating.
Most time hosting the US Open by course
As of 2024 at Pinehurst, which we'll count (and that won't matter), these are the courses that have hosted the US Open the most times.
Golf Course
Times hosting US Open
Years hosting the US Open
Oakmont Country Club
9
1927,1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016
Baltusrol Golf Club
7
1903, 1915, 1936, 1954, 1967, 1980, 1993
Winged Foot Golf Club
6
1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006, 2020
Pebble Beach Golf Links
6
1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019
Oakland Hills Country Club
6
1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
5
1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018
Merion Golf Club
5
1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013
Olympic Club
5
1955, 1966, 1987, 1998, 2012
Oakmont has hosted the US Open the most times at nine and is already slated to host the tournament in Plum, PA four more times before 2050, so that's not going anywhere as the top spot. Clubs like Shinnecock, Pebble Beach, Winged Foot, Merion and even Pinehurst will also continue adding to their total over the forthcoming years.