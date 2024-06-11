US Open tee times 2024: Field, purse, course, format, prediction, TV schedule
Everything to know about the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst
The 2024 US Open figures to be one of the best golf events we've seen in a long, long time. Pinehurst No. 2 is hosting the event for the fourth time, the last coming in 2014, and the best players in the world are back together from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf alike, among other avenues. And we should be excited about how much these greats like Scottie Scheffler and others will be tested.
Wyndham Clark, of course, is the defending champion after his win at Los Angeles Country Club last year. His form has slipped, though, and he's not among the favorites. That title belongs to the aforementioned Scheffler, but close behind are reigning PGA Champion Xander Schauffele, former US Open champions Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, and some more heavy hitters in great form.
You won't want to miss the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst, and we have everything you need to know from tee times to prize money information and much, much more.
US Open tee times, field
Here's a look at the 156 players in the field at Pinehurst as we go through the 2024 US Open tee times for Thursday in Round 1 and Friday in Round 2. (Note: A * denotes teeing off No. 10 tee. All times are EST.)
US Open Groups
Round 1 Tee Time (Thurs.)
Round 2 Tee Time (Fri.)
Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister
6:45 a.m.
12:30 p.m.*
Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero
6:45 a.m.*
12:30 p.m.
Frederik Kjetterup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)
6:56 a.m.
12:41 p.m.*
Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power
6:56 a.m.*
12:41 p.m.
Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis
7:07 a.m.
12:52 p.m.*
S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing
7:07 a.m.*
12:52 p.m.
Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo
7:18 a.m.
1:03 p.m.*
Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
7:18 a.m.*
1:03 p.m.
Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia
7:29 a.m.
1:14 p.m.*
Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
7:29 a.m.*
1:14 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
7:40 a.m.
1:25 p.m.*
Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley
7:40 a.m.*
1:25 p.m.
Rickie Folwer, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson
7:51 a.m.
1:36 p.m.*
Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson
7:51 a.m.*
1:36 p.m.
Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Hojgaard
8:02 a.m.
1:47 p.m.*
Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
8:02 a.m.*
1:47 p.m.
Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im
8:13 a.m.
1:58 p.m.*
Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig
8:13 a.m.*
1:58 p.m.
Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)
8:24 a.m.
2:09 p.m.*
Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari
8:24 a.m.*
2:09 p.m.
Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner
8:35 a.m.
2:20 p.m.*
Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis
8:35 a.m.*
2:20 p.m.
Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman
8:46 a.m.
2:31 p.m.*
Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair
8:46 a.m.*
2:31 p.m.
Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)
8:57 a.m.
2:42 p.m.*
Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)
8:57 a.m.*
2:42 p.m.
Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)
12:30 p.m.
6:45 a.m.*
Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)
12:30 p.m.*
6:45 a.m.
Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra
12:41 p.m.
6:56 a.m.*
Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson
12:41 p.m.*
6:56 a.m.
Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:52 p.m.
7:07 a.m.*
Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk
12:52 p.m.*
7:07 a.m.
Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim
1:03 p.m.
7:18 a.m.*
Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
1:03 p.m.*
7:18 a.m.
Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
1:14 p.m.
7:29 a.m.*
Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge
1:14 p.m.*
7:29 a.m.
Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark
1:25 p.m.
7:40 a.m.*
Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
1:25 p.m.*
7:40 a.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
1:36 p.m.
7:51 a.m.*
Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston
1:36 p.m.*
7:51 a.m.
Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer
1:47 p.m.
8:02 a.m.*
Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young
1:47 p.m.*
8:02 a.m.
Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen
1:58 p.m.
8:13 a.m.*
Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
1:58 p.m.*
8:13 a.m.
Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
2:09 p.m.
8:24 a.m.*
Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)
2:09 p.m.*
8:24 a.m.
Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan
2:20 p.m.
8:35 a.m.*
Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)
2:20 p.m.*
8:35 a.m.
Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan
2:31 p.m.
8:46 a.m.*
Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu
2:31 p.m.*
8:46 a.m.
Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin
2:42 p.m.
8:57 a.m.*
Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black
2:42 p.m.*
8:57 a.m.
US Open purse 2024: Prize money, winner's share, FedEx Cup points
The 2024 US Open purse is set at $20 million by the USGA this year, a familiar figure for fans who watch the signature events on the PGA Tour. However, with a full field and cut this week at Pinehurst, the winner's share is a bit different than normal with $3,927,084 going to the champion in prize money. There will also be 750 FedEx Cup points awarded to the winner, the same as other majors.
This prize money at the US Open is up from what we saw at The Masters and PGA Championship, which were a $20 million and $18.5 million purse, respectively, with $3.6 million and $3.33 million going to the winners, respectively.
US Open format: Field size, cut rules
As mentioned, the field for the 2024 US Open is set at 156 players with open qualifying happening at the beginning of June and players punching their tickets for Pinehurst. The US Open cut rules will see the Top 60 and ties making it to play the weekend, which obviously means that more than half of the field will be going home after Thursday and Friday.
These cut rules differ from The Masters (Top 50 and ties) along with the PGA Championship and The Open Championship (Top 70 and ties).
Pinehurst No. 2 history, specs at the US Open
Pinehurst No. 2 is hosting the 2024 US Open for the fourth time in the event's history and is now an anchor site for the USGA's rotation. The course in Pinehurst Village, NC measures at 7,540 for a Par 70. It also underwent a redesign to restore it back to its original form prior to the 2014 championship at this event, eliminating a lot of the rough and adding sand and waste areas, which provide a unique character and test.
The US Open has previously been played at Pinehurst No. 2 in 1999, 2005 and 2014. Those events were won by Payne Stewart, Michael Campbell and Martin Kaymer, respectively.
US Open predictions, odds: Who wins at Pinehurst?
Here's a look at the Top 10 on the odds board to win the 2024 US Open, courtesy of BetMGM:
- Scottie Scheffler (+333)
- Xander Schauffele (+1100)
- Rory McIlroy (+1200)
- Collin Morikawa (+1400)
- Ludvig Åberg (+2000)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)
- Viktor Hovland (+2000)
- Brooks Koepka (+2200)
- Jon Rahm (+3300)
- Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)
For our 2024 US Open predictions, I'm going with Scottie Scheffler (+333) to win because, well, how can you not at this point? But I'm also looking at Collin Morikawa as the Winner W/O Scheffler (+1200) as someone who should contend this week. I also have a wager on Ludvig Åberg to finish as the Top US Open Debutant (+150). Check out my full US Open picks and best bets here.
Watch the US Open 2024: TV schedule, live stream info
Here's everything you need to watch the 2024 US Open this week with NBC having the broadcast rights for this major championship.
Date
TV Channel, Coverage Times
Live Stream
Thursday, June 13
USA Network, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ET
Peacock, 5-8 p.m. ET
Friday, June 14
NBC, 1-7 p.m. ET
Peacock, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, 7-8 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 15
USA Network, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET
USOpen.com/USGA App, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 16
USA Network, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET
USOpen.com/USGA App, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ET
USA Network and NBC will have the TV broadcasts this week at the above listed times. Peacock will have exclusive streaming for parts of the first two rounds of the 2024 US Open while streaming will also be available of NBC broadcasts on Peacock and the NBC Sports app. USOpen.com and the USGA app will also have exclusive streaming of the tournament through each day of the tournament.