Scottie Scheffler major wins: Masters history, best majors finishes
Scottie Scheffler has been dominant but have his major championship finishes matched that?
Stop us if you've heard this before, but Scottie Scheffler is in contention. Since the start of 2022, that statement would be true in any tournament that the No. 1-ranked player in the world was teeing it up in. That's regardless of if it were on the PGA Tour or even in a major championship.
Scheffler broke through after contending frequently early in 2022 with his maiden PGA Tour victory at the WM Phoenix Open. Since that time coming into The Masters in 2024, he's reeled off eight total victories.
But so much in golf is measured by major championship success. And golf fans are wondering if Scottie Scheffler has ever won a major and what his major record looks like.
Has Scottie Scheffler ever won a major championship?
Yes, Scottie Scheffler has won a major championship -- two to be exact -- taking the crown at The Masters in 2022 for his first major win. That was the only major victory that the No. 1-ranked golfer on the planet had to his credit, but it was in wholly dominant fashion, the way most of his PGA Tour career has been. He went into the final round at Augusta National with a three-stroke lead and ultimately won by three. However, who can forget that Scheffler actually four-putted the 72nd hole of the tournament to finish with double bogey, missing several shorties to lessen his lead and stranglehold on the tournament.
He then added a second major win at The Masters in 2024 fo a second Green Jacket.
Scottie Scheffler major record: Wins and best finishes
Let's take a look at his best major finishes, which is quite an impressive resumé that would make anyone believe it's only a matter of time before another win comes.
Major Championship
Best Finish
Year of Finish
The Masters
Win
2022, 2024
PGA Championship
T2
2023
US Open
T2
2022
The Open Championship
T8
2021
Of the four majors, The Open Championship has given Scheffler the most overall trouble in his career, though that's certainly relative. Even still, for a player of his caliber, it is at least a bit shocking that his best finish across the pond is a T8, which is also his only Top 10 at The Open. But given that he's won and finished runner-up in the other three majors at least once, including The Masters win, suffice it to say that Scheffler is doing just fine in majors.