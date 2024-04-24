Latest Bo Nix rumors throw a wrench in at least one team's NFL Draft plans
Former Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix has been floated to several NFL teams before Thursday's draft. The Los Angeles Rams might not be so lucky.
By Mark Powell
Outside of the four top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class -- namely Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy -- there is Bo Nix. The former Auburn and Oregon quarterback excelled in multiple collegiate systems, one in the SEC and another for a pass-happy Ducks team in the Pac-12.
Nix has been around, and at 23 years old is one of the older quarterbacks in his class. Scouts who like Nix claim he's a plug-and-play type with a high floor. Those who would prefer a younger passer say he still has yet to do and may never reach his ceiling.
Nonetheless, Nix is expected to be taken in the first round on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Rams have known interest in Nix, as he would play behind Matt Stafford and learn from an all-time great in the process. The issue with the Rams plan is two-fold -- they need to replace Aaron Donald and the first round would be a great time to do that, and they don't select until pick No. 19. Don't expect Los Angeles to trade up, either, as they're limited enough with draft picks already.
Rams have competition for Bo Nix in Denver Broncos
The Rams won't be the only team interested in Nix. The Denver Broncos have also heavily scouted the Oregon product, per Albert Breer. With Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh and no obvious long-term plan at the position, Nix would make some sense in Denver.
It should be noted that the Broncos traded for Zach Wilson earlier this week. Wilson is a similar age to Nix, and already has starting experience in the NFL with the New York Jets. However, not all starting experience is created equal -- Wilson was downright putrid with the Jets. Nix is still a ball of clay that can be molded into whatever Sean Payton prefers.
The Broncos select at No. 12 this season, and Nix could very well be available at their slot. That takes the Rams out of the running barring an unexpected deal come Thursday night.