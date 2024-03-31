Latest Brandon Aiyuk rumors will have Steelers, Chiefs fans’ ears perking up
The status of Brandon Aiyuk's contract are leading the NFL rumors mill, and the Steelers and Chiefs need to be paying attention.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he may not stick around in the Bay for much longer.
Right now, both sides are currently unable to find common ground, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, and it is possible that Aiyuk may be traded to a team that would be willing to pay him the money he is seeking. Two of those teams are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
It makes sense as both teams are in desperate need of wide receiver help. The Steelers just acquired Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Regardless of who takes the snaps, they need someone on the outside who can catch the ball and help make plays in a loaded division. In contrast, the Chiefs only have one major pass catcher in Travis Kelce. Would it not be wise to add more for Patrick Mahomes?
Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors heat up for Chiefs, Steelers as contract talks get nowhere
Also, as it pertains to the Chiefs, the recent headlines involving wide receiver Rashee Rice combined with the issues of Kadarius Toney make it all the more important for the Chiefs to get some help for Patrick Mahomes unless they plan to address it in the draft head on. KC would likely need to give up a 1st or 2nd round pick if they wish to acquire Aiyuk's services. although many can believe the 49ers want nothing to do with the Chiefs after the Super Bowl loss.
In the Steelers' case, they have a reputation for decades of developing wide receivers. They have a slim number of options to work with now as Diontae Johnson left for Carolina. Outside of George Pickens and Pat Friermuth, there's not much to be pleased with. Adding Aiyuk would be a massive upgrade and could help the Steelers offense now and in the future, given that the Steelers are likely going to sign him to an extension immediately upon trade.
This development will be one to watch, and it is possible a trade could happen right before the draft which would make for an interesting story. It could also happen after the draft and into next season, which would also make for an interesting story. There is also the chance the 49ers retain Aiyuk and sign him to a deal that would end this saga. Phones will be monitored as this develops and where Aiyuk ends up playing remains to be seen.