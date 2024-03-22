A Steelers-49ers trade to revolutionize Pittsburgh's receiving corps
The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to a disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wideout to revive their offense.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are short on WR depth after the Diontae Johnson trade. George Pickens is cemented as WR1, but his volatility last season was at times unbecoming of a franchise cornerstone. The Steelers would benefit from another high-level wideout to stabilize the offense around new starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
With the free agency pool drying up, Pittsburgh could be forced to add via trade. A lot of attention is focused on Minnesota Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, but that is little more than a pipe dream. Cincinnati Bengals speedster Tee Higgins is a more viable option, assuming the Steelers still want to add a true difference-maker, but there is more tangible momentum toward a potential deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
Brandon Aiyuk has been openly flirting with the Steelers on Twitter. He's entering the final year of his contract without an extension. The new contract Jerry Jeudy signed with the Cleveland Browns set the WR market uncomfortably high, but Aiyuk is an under-appreciated, extremely accomplished playmaker who would bring legitimate postseason experience to the Steelers' WR room.
Aiyuk dominated opposite Deebo Samuel last season, reeling in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. That is a whopping 17.9 yards per catch. Stretching defenses with his speed and frequently evading tackles in the open field, Aiyuk would improve the foundation of Arthur Smith's new-look Steelers offense.
So, what might a trade actually look like?
Steelers-49ers trade to land Brandon Aiyuk in Pittsburgh
Consider this a rough blueprint. The Steelers could package multiple picks to avoid giving up their first-round selection. The options are plentiful. In the end, however, the odds of landing a better WR than Aiyuk at No. 20 are slim. That is especially true right now. Mike Tomlin has never finished below .500, but there is tangible pressure on Pittsburgh to advance further in the playoffs. The whole team has stagnated in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, and ownership might not stomach another 10-win season that results in a swift first-round exit.
So, the Steelers are in win-now mode. Aiyuk would clearly help. Pickens is another big-play threat, averaging 18.1 yards per catch last season. Not only would Pittsburgh have two receivers who can win one-on-one matchups and produce in the red zone; the Steelers would benefit significantly from Aiyuk's ability to convert on intermediate routes and rack up yards after the catch.
At 26 years old, there shouldn't be too much concern about handing Aiyuk a long-term contract. The Steelers have the cap flexibility and the motivation to get it done. With San Francisco, it's easy for even the best wideouts to feel expendable. That's not the case in Pittsburgh. Aiyuk would be central to the Steelers' offensive success.
Arthur Smith caught a lot of flack for his overly egalitarian offense in Atlanta. He spread the wealth to a fault, often limiting the touches of his best players. But, he also needed to account for Desmond Ridder under center. The Falcons never really opened up the playbook due to personnel issues. With a trusted vet under center and two explosive playmakers in the WR corps, Smith could return to his more successful roots as an OC.
Aiyuk replaces Johnson as the Steelers' second wideout and then some, giving Pittsburgh one of the best 1-2 punches at the position. The rest of the offense would need to progress accordingly, but that's a huge step toward returning the Steelers to respectability as a scoring threat.