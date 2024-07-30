Latest Braves bullpen meltdown might have been blessing in disguise
By Kinnu Singh
Not too long ago, the Atlanta Braves clubhouse was campaigning for reliever Jesse Chavez to receive the first All-Star selection of his 17-year career.
Chavez, the most-traded player in baseball history, may have a Baseball Reference page longer than a drug store receipt, but he has quietly put together solid seasons over the past three years with the Braves.
When Chavez was generating All-Star chatter, he had recorded a 1.21 ERA and 1.059 WHIP with a career-high ERA+ of 311. Since then, those numbers have regressed to the mean. The 40-year-old has pitched 45.1 innings in 33 games while recording a 1.79 ERA and 1.103 WHIP with an ERA+ of 233.
Chavez has allowed five homers and 11 runs in his past 10 appearances, according to The Athletic's David O'Brien. The Braves have lost seven of the past eight games Chavez pitched in, including each of his last five games.
Braves bullpen meltdown shows why they needed Luke Jackson
With less than 24 hours left before the trade deadline on Tuesday, Atlanta finally struck their first deal late Monday night. The Braves acquired Jorge Soler and reliever Luke Jackson from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Sabin Ceballos and Tyler Matzek.
The moves came after the Braves bullpen fell apart against the Milwaukee Brewers in an 8-3 loss on Monday.
Grant Holmes had an impressive outing against the Brewers, as he allowed just three hits and one run while striking out eight over 70 pitches in five innings. Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia both connected for solo home runs, and the Braves held a 2-1 lead when Chavez took over for Holmes in the sixth inning. Then, the Braves bullpen collapsed.
Chavez allowed a three-run home run to the Brewers in the top of the seventh inning, giving Milwaukee a 4-2 lead. The Brewers added onto their lead against Aaron Bummer, Darius Vines, and Bryce Wilson to close out the game.
Atlanta's recent bullpen struggles aren't isolated to just Chavez. The loss to the Brewers marked the fourth time that Atlanta surrendered eight or more runs in their past nine games. The game was a clear indication that the Braves needed to bolster their bullpen, and general manager Alex Anthopoulos apparently saw it as a concern.
Both Soler and Jackson were members of the Braves' 2021 World Series team. Jackson has 33 strikeouts, a 5.40 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP in 36 appearances this season, and he'll hope to replicate the success he had with the Braves during his first stint with the team.
Jackson will join a depleted rotation that has already lost starting pitcher Spencer Strider, reigning MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., and Michael Harris to injuries. Braves pitcher Reynaldo López had an injury scare on Sunday when he began to feel forearm soreness, but the team finally managed to dodge a bullet.
After an MRI on his right forearm came back clean, López could avoid landing on the 15-day injured list. The positive update on López helps, but the team was still one injury away from serious pitching problems.
The Braves hold a 56-49 record and sit 8.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. If Atlanta hopes to compete in the postseason, the Braves likely won't want their season coming down to their current bullpen.