Latest Cardinals roster move shows what they really think of top prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals continued to look toward the future, promoting one of their top prospects, Thomas Saggese, to the majors on Tuesday. This is an exciting promotion for Cardinals fans not only because he's a good prospect, but because he was a main piece of the Jordan Montgomery trade at the 2023 trade deadline.
Saggese should get plenty of run down the stretch and prove that he belongs in their 2025 plans. This makes a ton of sense for a Cardinals team that enters Tuesday's action at 72-71, 6.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot with 19 to play.
Their season is just about over, so playing the kids should be the priority. The problem with this move, though, is the decision to turn around and demote Victor Scott II, another top prospect, back down to the minors. The Cardinals are letting one kid play down the stretch, but not another.
Victor Scott II demotion shows what Cardinals really think of him
Scott was given a chance to be the center fielder of the present and future with Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson both beginning the season on the IL, but he failed to show that he belonged. He had just five hits in his first 59 at-bats (.085 average) leading his eventual demotion back to Triple-A less than one month into the season. He was even sent down before the struggling Jordan Walker was.
He was recalled in August when Michael Siani landed on the IL and was given a chance to play fairly often, but had just 10 hits in 81 at-bats (.222 average) with a .629 OPS. He had been losing playing time recently to Siani who is back from the IL, and that's ultimately why he was sent down to Triple-A.
Optioning Scott because he wasn't playing regularly in the majors makes a lot of sense. As John Mozeliak said just weeks ago, top prospects have to play regularly if they're in the majors. The question worth asking, though, is why can't Scott play every day?
Siani is an excellent defender and a really fast runner, but he cannot hit. He has a .598 OPS this season and has more sacrifice bunts (11) than extra-base hits (10). Sure, he's only 25 and is under team control, but he wasn't considered a top prospect and has a .698 OPS in his minor league career. Can Scott not play over him in games that have little meaning with the team virtually out of contention? Are the Cardinals really committed to Siani to be a starter in 2025 and beyond?
The Cardinals promoted Saggese with the idea of him playing regularly. They recently recalled Jordan Walker who has been playing regularly. Walker hasn't even torn the cover off the ball since his recall yet he's in the lineup (as he should be). Scott was very recently considered one of the very best prospects in the organization, yet he can't play over Siani in games that don't really matter.
Scott playing regularly in Triple-A is better than him sitting on the bench in the majors, but he should be in the lineup regularly in the majors. The fact that he is not while other top prospects are getting chances is an eye-opener and says a lot about what John Mozeliak and Co. think of him.