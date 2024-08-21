Latest CeeDee Lamb update should only make Cowboys fans tepidly optimistic
By Kinnu Singh
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been the engine of the team’s passing attack ever since he was drafted with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
This offseason, the Cowboys offense has attempted to drive their car without the engine. For the first time in his career, Lamb was not in attendance for the team’s training camp in Oxnard, California.
Although there has been no indication that the two sides are close to reaching an agreement, at least one NFL insider believes that Lamb could rejoin the team before the regular season.
Depending who you believe, Cowboys may be close to signing CeeDee Lamb
During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said he believes the Cowboys will sign Lamb to a long-term extension before their Week 1 matchup.
“I think the two sides aren’t that far apart on a deal,” Schefter said. “I don’t think it should be that difficult. But again, it’s Monday, August 20, he’s still not there. Still hasn’t gone through camp. So this has not gone the way that everybody expected.
“But my understanding is that the two sides are not that far apart and somehow, someway, I — and others — believe that they will figure out a way to bridge their differences so CeeDee Lamb will be there for Week 1.”
Schefter’s statement seems to contradict the beliefs of his colleague. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported on Monday that the team hasn't figured out many key details of Lamb’s contract, including the annual salary, contract length or guaranteed money.
Lamb, who is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, has been embroiled in a contentious contract dispute with the Cowboys throughout the offseason.
Team owner Jerry Jones has been reluctant to sign any of his first-team All-Pro players to long-term extensions, as quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons have also seen their requests for a new deal rejected.
Lamb is the only one who has held out of training camp, which has led to a standoff that threatens to linger beyond the preseason.
At this stage, it’s hard to put faith in anything. Even updates from Lamb have come in the form of cryptic social media posts.
On Saturday, news broke that Lamb rejected an offer from the Cowboys worth $33 million per year, which would have made him the second highest-paid wide receiver behind Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Earlier this offseason, Cowboys guard Zack Martin warned his teammates about the injury risk that comes with holding out. Schefter reiterated that point by mentioning that Lamb would be at greater risk for a soft tissue injury after missing so much time during training camp.
“He didn’t go through training camp, his conditioning level won’t be exactly what you want it to be,” Schefter speculated. “Are you at risk for some type of muscle strain, which you hope doesn’t happen? But this is what comes along with sitting out time during training camp. But I still think that they find a way to figure that out.”
In 2023, Lamb earned first-team All-Pro honors after recording career highs in receptions (135), receiving yards (1,749), and receiving touchdowns (12).
If Lamb wants to replicate that statistical performance, he may have to ease himself back into playing shape once he finally signs a deal.