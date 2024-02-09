Latest Chiefs injury update still fosters some hope for Super Bowl surprise
Will Joe Thuney be able to play in the Super Bowl? His status is uncertain, but there's still hope for the Chiefs' offensive lineman.
The Kansas City Chiefs are going into the Super Bowl matchup with the San Francisco 49ers knowing they may be short a key offensive lineman.
All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney is dealing with the same pectoral injury that kept him out of the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens. Head coach Andy Reid described his chances of playing as a "long shot" earlier in the week. But all hope is not lost yet.
On Thursday, Thuney told Olivia Dekker of Westwood One that his status may come down to a game-time decision.
A game-time decision makes his prognosis significantly more positive than a "long shot."
If nothing else, this continues the ongoing "will he? won't he?" saga surrounding Thuney and his availability in Las Vegas.
Joe Thuney injury update: Chiefs guard pushing for game-time decision
Nick Allegretti has been practicing in Thuney's place this week. On Wednesday, Reid continued to indicate that the backup would likely have to stand in for Thuney in the game as well.
"For Joe, it's a strength thing. Right now, it's not strong enough," Reid told reporters.
Thuney is running a race against time to get strong enough by Sunday. He injured his pectoral in the Divisional Round against the Bills on Jan. 21. Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 11 will be three weeks since the injury, which typically takes four to six weeks to clear up.
It may be an uphill climb but he hasn't been ruled out, which will give the team and its fans the slightest glimmer of hope.
The Chiefs guard has already won three Super Bowls in his career, two with the Patriots and one with Kansas City. He made it to the big game in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. If he can get healthy enough to suit up and play, it would be his fifth Super Bowl appearance.
Thuney notched his first All-Pro nod and second Pro Bowl selection in 2023, starting all 17 regular season games for the Chiefs.