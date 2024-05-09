Latest Ippei Mizuhara update lets Shohei Ohtani off the hook entirely
Last month, Ippei Mizuhara turned himself in to authorities after being accused of stealing more than $16 million from Shohei Ohtani's bank account to cover illegal gambling debts. The former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar initially tried to spin the story as an Ohtani cover job, but as more information came out and Ohtani was filled in on the accusations levied against him, it became clear that Mizuhara was in the wrong — and, most importantly, alone in his wrongdoing.
Another critical step in Mizuhara's legal case transpired on Wednesday. According to the DOJ, Mizuhara has officially agreed to plead guilty to charges of bank fraud.
At long last, we can lay any lingering speculation about Ohtani's innocence to rest. He is not charged with any crimes and Mizuhara has fallen on his own sword, so to speak. Ohtani will continue to smack the leather off baseballs for the Dodgers, while Mizuhara will face legal repercussions and lifetime banishment from major league baseball.
Ippei Mizuhara pleads guilty to bank fraud as Shohei Ohtani scandal concludes
There were understandable questions about Ohtani's involvement when the story first broke in the offseason. Initially, ESPN was told that Ohtani paid Mizuhara's debt in secret, before the story was quickly recanted. Fans were confused by the shifting narratives and why Ohtani appeared so ill-informed about his own scandal.
Well, as it turns out, the answer was rather simple — Mizuhara controlled the flow of information. He was Ohtani's close confidant and friend. He corresponded with agents, banks, the whole nine yards. He was able to keep the spotlight on Ohtani for a brief period in time because Ohtani was not aware the spotlight was there to begin with.
Naturally, Mizuhara's house of cards eventually crumbled. When he told the Dodgers about the scandal in a team meeting, Ohtani took control of the narrative and eventually accused Mizuhara of fraud. Mizuhara is also accused of (and is pleading guilty to) tax violations. He illegally gained access to Ohtani's bank account and impersonated the MLB superstar in a scheme to pay off gambling debts to a bookmaker.
Ohtani is naturally very reserved and private, so this was unwelcome and unwanted attention. It has not hurt him on the field, though. Ohtani has been arguably the best hitter in baseball this season, slashing 355/.425/.678 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI in 152 AB. He is second in the NL in home runs, behind only Atlanta Braves DH Marcell Ozuna (12).
It's nice to get this scadal properly wrapped up so we can go back to talking about one of the greatest players of his generation, rather than harping on off-field legal matters and speculating about that which we know very little about.