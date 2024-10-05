Latest Knicks trade rumor connects former enemy to New York
The New York Knicks have been one of the most active teams this offseason, acquiring both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in blockbuster trades. It's clear that Leon Rose is unafraid to sacrifice future assets in order to beef up the Knicks' competitive odds in the short term.
That strategy has left the Knicks with one of the most talented lineups in the NBA. It's fair to quibble with the precise fit of KAT and Bridges, but oftentimes the best team-building strategy is to stockpile talent and figure out the rest later. KAT and Jalen Brunson should form a potent two-man combo on offense, while the combined defensive prowess of Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart ought to keep Tom Thibodeau satisfied.
While New York is undeniably a better team on paper than last season, their depth has been depleted — as has their flexibility for future moves. Now, the Knicks presumably won't need too much flexibility with such a dominant core locked in, but it's always nice to have some optionality during the season.
New York fans can take solace in the fact that Rose and the Knicks front office won't sit idly after such a chaotic and productive summer. The Knicks are still looking to swing big, even if the pathway to needle-moving trades is more challenging than it was a week ago.
According to Kris Pursiainen of Knicks Film School, New York has interest in Memphis Grizzlies point guard Marcus Smart.
Knicks take interest in Marcus Smart after tumultuous first season with Grizzlies
Credit to the Knicks for going for it. The best teams are generally defined by their willingness to throw caution when the title window opens. The Knicks are, quite possibly, the biggest threat to Boston in the Eastern Conference. That window is wide open, and the Knicks won't let the opportunity pass them by.
Marcus Smart would help any team. Last season was brutal for reasons largely out of Smart's control. He was limited to 20 appearances due to injury — a common theme up and down the Memphis roster. Smart is used to hanging around the playoffs with Boston, so riding the bench in street clothes for one of the worst teams in the Western Conference was a new, and presumably negative, experience.
The Grizzlies aren't rebuilding, though, and Smart is still what Memphis needs from its second unit. Defense, toughness, and leadership. The 3-point shooting can ebb and flow, but Smart has improved his playmaking chops over the years and he's still one of the sharpest perimeter defenders in the NBA. There's not much of an incentive for Memphis to trade Smart, especially if the Knicks can't overpay.
New York isn't completely out of trade assets — perhaps Deuce McBridge, salary filler, and second-round picks can get the job done — but the Knicks are no longer brimming with tradable pieces. So, unless the Grizzlies bottom out again unexpectedly, we can probably put this concept on the back-burner. Memphis had the chance to trade Smart during a lost season and did not, so odds are they want to see this through.
Keep an eye on this Knicks front office, though. They're going all-out this season, as they should be.