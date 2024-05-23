Latest Max Fried start is just a preview for a potential free-agent suitor
Over the course of his big-league career, Braves starter Max Fried has been completely dominant at the historic Wrigley Field. This dominance was on full display in his last start Wednesday night, where the southpaw hurled a complete game, three hitter to top the Cubs.
But it was far from a coincidence.
In four career starts at Wrigley, Fried has tossed 26 innings, striking out 29 and holding hitters to just 12 hits. He holds an incredible 1.38 ERA at Wrigley Field.
While many Cubs fans are tired of seeing Fried come into Chicago and dominate, there are a few that have a bit of a different outlook on his success in the Windy City. They see it more as a preview of potential things to come as Fried enters unrestricted free agency in a few months.
Max Fried's dominance at Wrigley Field could be a sign of things to come as he enters free agency
The Chicago Cubs need another starting pitcher. That's an undeniable fact. While the three headed monster of Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad have all been spectacular this year, the last two spots in the rotation haven't.
Kyle Hendricks has put together the worst season of his career, holding an ERA above 10 and has now been moved to the bullpen. Hendricks seems open to this idea, but it might not stick very well.
Either way, there are two gaping holes in the Cubs rotation and there won't be a better free agent fit for Chicago than the southpaw Max Fried. His dominance at Wrigley just adds an extra wrinkle to the fit, which already seems perfect.
Adding Fried to a rotation that already has three pitchers who could toss seven shutout innings on any given day almost seems unfair. Pair that with how active Chicago will likely be in the trade market for a few bullpen arms and we could be witnessing the creation of one of the better pitching staffs of the 21st century.
Still, a lot has to go right for the Cubs to land Fried in the offseason. Fried has been a Brave his entire career and it'll take some serious money to pull him out of Atlanta. But the shoe fits in Chicago. His dominant 26 innings in front of the Wrigley crowd should help the Cubs make a pitch to the southpaw.