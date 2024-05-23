Max Fried's complete game dominance at Wrigley Field is far from a coincidence
Seven years ago, Max Fried began his career as a starting pitcher in Chicago, at the Cubs historic Wrigley Field. He would be dominant, a sure sign of things to come for the course of his big league career.
On Thursday, Fried would return to Wrigley Field for the fourth time in his big-league career. Again, Fried would be dominant, dealing a three-hit complete game en route to his fourth win of the campaign.
Max Fried continues his dominance at Wrigley Field with complete game three hitter
Dating back to 2017, Fried has been in complete control of the Cubs when playing in Chicago. Over four starts, the lefty is 4-0 with a 1.38 ERA in 26 innings. He's allowed just 12 hits and has struck out 29 hitters over those 26 innings.
“I love pitching here,” Fried said, per MLB.com. “You get on the field and you can feel the history. This is where I made my first big league start. So, I think there’s always something a little sentimental about it. Every time I come out here, it feels pretty good.”
No start in Wrigley has been as impressive as his recent complete game though.
Max Fried nearly made more history at Wrigley Field
Fried was in complete control of the entire game for Atlanta. Through five innings, Fried was cruising. He was perfect and sat under 60 pitches. Ian Happ would break up his chance at history with a double to lead off the sixth. It was the only extra-base hit of the game for Chicago. Happ would come around to score on a ground ball later in the inning.
Two innings later, Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ would tally back-to-back singles, accounting for the only other two hits that Chicago would muster. Swanson would score on a wild pitch strike three later in the inning, accounting for the second run of the game for Chicago, albeit an unearned run.
Fried was backed by an offensive explosion from the Atlanta lineup. Adam Duvall, Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson would all homer to back Fried in a nine-run showing for the most potent lineup in the game.
To this point, the Braves lineup has been completely underwhelming, compared to the expectations put on them before the year. If they're able to turn it up a bit, paired with the dominance of Fried, this team could be more dangerous than we even imagined.