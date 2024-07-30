Latest Orioles trade could have major ramifications for Jackson Holliday
The Baltimore Orioles have so much talent that they don't know what to do with it. They have one of the best young shortstops in baseball, Gunnar Henderson, while also having the top shortstop prospect in the game, Jackson Holliday, following close behind. They have top prospects all over the place who seemingly don't have places to play at the big-league level because they're blocked by another young player.
Holliday was expected to be called up to Baltimore after second baseman Jorge Mateo went down with an injury. Instead, the Orioles opted to elevate and start their fifth-ranked prospect, Connor Norby.
Now, just a short time after bringing Norby up to Baltimore, they have moved him in a trade, successfully clearing way for Jackson Holliday to start at second base.
Trading Connor Norby clears way for Jackson Holliday to play second base in Baltimore
Shortly before the July 30th trade deadline, the Orioles came to terms on a trade that would send outfielder Kyle Stowers and top prospect Connor Norby to the Miami Marlins in exchange for left handed pitcher Trevor Rogers. I'm not here to discuss whether or not the Orioles overpaid for the pitcher though.
The fact of the matter is that moving Norby clears way for Holliday to be the team's everyday second baseman through this season and likely well into the future.
Holliday, 20, is slashing .271/.431/.477 in 73 games at the Triple-A level this year. The young shortstop struggled at the big league level earlier in the season, but he's since returned to Triple-A, found his swing, found his approach, and regained his confidence. His talent is tremendous and there's a reason that he's the top ranked propsect in the game.
Seeing Norby traded wasn't the biggest shock in the world. Many expected to see him packaged in a bigger trade that would acquire a star caliber pitcher. Instead, he goes to the Marlins for Rogers.
The Orioles will be at their best when they have Henderson, Holliday, top prospect Coby Mayo and All-Star Jordan Westburg in their starting infield. That young core has the ability to be the best infield in all of baseball for years to come.
Don't forget top prospect Samuel Basallo and All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman too.