Latest Paul George update boosts Warriors' chances to land the All-Star
The Golden State Warriors have been a threat to steal Paul George away from the Clippers and one NBA insider reported an update that could help Golden State seal the deal. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Paul George "really" doesn't want "to leave the West Coast".
George has been in a contract battle with the L.A Clippers ever since midseason when the franchise drew a hard-line on not giving the forward more than $152.4 million over three years. The star can make up to $223 million over four years from the Clippers with other teams offering at most $213 million over the same period.
The six-time All-NBA veteran is likely still a star with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 47 percent shooting last season. The former Pacer does have some durability questions with him being 34 years old. With his age and durability questions in mind, the nine-time All-Star will likely have two more prime years left before tailing off more in the last two years of his deal.
Clearly, the L.A. Clippers have little interest in offering George a long-term deal. The Warriors, on the other hand may have some interest in signing the wing with the squad looking to compete around Steph Curry and company.
Additionally, Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggests that the Warriors "are prepared to give" what could be a four-year, $212 million contract in free agency if the star opt-in to his player option and then request a trade to Golden State.
With the Clippers being unwilling to offer the contract that George wants, this could be the franchise that pulls the wing away from L.A. In this situation, the Warriors will likely move on from free-agent-to-be Klay Thompson, building around a core of Curry and George. The squad would likely have a little more fine-tuning around the edges but these two stars could help lead Golden State back to title contention.