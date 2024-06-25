What Warriors trade for Paul George would actually look like
Few teams have been more involved in trade rumors this offseason than the Golden State Warriors. From potential small-scale upgrades to blockbuster trades that shift the balance of power in the NBA, it sure sounds like Golden State is interested in making a splash.
Jimmy Butler was the first proper All-Star connected to the Dubs, but now another (potentially more affordable) option is on the table. Paul George has the ability to opt into the final year of his contract, worth $48.8 million, and demand a trade. That would allow him more flexibility in terms of potential landing spots. In free agency, only cap space teams would have a shot.
The Warriors have enough ammo to trade for George, especially in a discounted sign-and-trade, but there are financial complications due to the new collective bargaining agreement. Heavy spenders are more penalized than ever, which means Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Golden State front office would need to jump through a few hoops to work out a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Right now, Golden State is above the second tax apron, which restricts them to exact salary-matching in trades. The best way to free up flexibility and get into the first apron, as laid out by Stephen Noh of Sporting News, is to let Klay Thompson walk in free agency.
If not probable, that is certainly possible. Klay Thompson has been linked to the Orlando Magic and there are pretty clear signs that he could prefer a fresh start after a few combustive years in the Bay. If Thompson walks, Golden State has a bit more wiggle room.
The easiest path to $39 million in matching salary is guaranteeing Chris Paul's non-guaranteed $30 million salary. The Warriors can also build a trade around Andrew Wiggins' $26.3 million contract. Here is a simple, effective package that gets the job done.
Warriors-Clippers trade centered on Paul George, Chris Paul
The Clippers aren't going to send Paul George to a division rival for nothing. The Warriors would need to part with real assets — in this case, Jonathan Kuminga and a future first-round pick. Chris Paul is a target of interest for the Clippers. He's not worth $30 million at this point in his career, but that expiring contract is a useful trade chip. He's still helpful, and the Clips would benefit from a sure-handed point guard.
Kevon Looney is another expiring contract ($8 million) for the Clippers to weaponize in future trade conversations. Ideally, James Harden re-signs and the Clippers have enough ammo to look for more impact pieces to surround Harden and Kawhi Leonard. That is still a winning recipe, as valuable as George's production has been over the years.
This is a risky move for Golden State. Not only can George leave next summer, but he's also due for a new contract if the Warriors don't want him to leave. Whether it's a two, three, or four-year deal, that is significant long-term money for a player who is already 34 years old. George is no stranger to injuries and while last season was another impressive showcase, he's at the tail end of his prime.
George's spotty postseason track record only complicates the matter further. The idea that George can't perform in the playoffs is generally overblown, but Golden State would be going all-in on an ancient core by current league standards. The 2024 playoffs were not kind to older teams. Curry, George, and Draymond Green is a compelling trio — perhaps talented and wily enough to buck the trend — but the risk is considerable.
Curry and Green deserve to go out swinging. The Warriors can't just fold and pivot to the future. But, Kuminga is a valuable bridge. He's excellent right now, but he's also a building block for when the time to move on does arrive. Handing him to a division rival is a consequential, potentially catastrophic decision. Golden State cannot make this trade lightly.
Generally, though, it's worth appreciating an aggressive front office that isn't afraid to spend money and angle for the postseason. Golden State has never shied away from a hefty tax bill during the Steve Kerr era. George, who averaged 22.6 points and 3.5 assists on career-best 61.3 percent true shooting last season, can still elevate a team to new heights.