4 teams Jimmy Butler can win a championship with
By Lior Lampert
Much of the attention in recent days has focused on the Los Angeles Clippers and their contractual standstill with wing All-Star Paul George -- understandably so. Reports suggest he could be on a team way sooner than you expect. However, he may not be the only high-profile player potentially on the move this summer.
Miami Heat two-way star Jimmy Butler is entering the final year of his current deal and seeking a maximum two-year, $113 million extension. However, the franchise has seemed reluctant to give in to his demands. Team president Pat Riley didn't sound eager to get a deal done during his annual end-of-season press conference.
Entering his age-35 campaign, Butler is one of the premier forwards in the NBA, though health and availability have been concerns during his Heat tenure. He has appeared in 64 games or fewer in all five seasons with Miami.
Butler is incredibly impactful when on the court. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest with .499/.414/.858 shooting splits this season. Moreover, he elevates his game in the playoffs yearly and has established himself as one of the best postseason performers in the league. There would undoubtedly be severable suitors ready to inquire about his services were he made available.
NBA insider Howard Beck of The Ringer believes Butler "will be traded" this offseason. Based on his prediction, we have crafted a list of four teams that can win a championship by acquiring the six-time All-Star.
4. Los Angeles Clippers
As mentioned before, the Clippers and George could be headed for a split sooner rather than later. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the veteran could get dealt this weekend if he opts into the final year of his current pact with Los Angeles.
What if the Clippers and Heat execute a George-for-Butler swap?
With the Clippers moving into their new $2 billion Intuit Dome arena next season, owner Steve Ballmer wants to remain competitive. The front office will presumably prioritize a win-now package in any sign-and-trade involving George. Alternatively, the Heat likely will take a similar approach to their negotiations with Butler. In this scenario, both teams would get what they're looking for.
The Clippers would maintain the best wing tandem in the Association, albeit a different Kawhi Leonard counterpart. They can each be the best player on the floor any night and offer intriguing upside as a duo.
Like Butler, Leonard is one of the elite playoff performers in basketball. He is one of three players to win Finals MVP with different teams, joining the legendary company of LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
On Monday, a report indicated Clippers teammate and pending free agent James Harden is waiting on George to "align" his extension. While that could complicate matters, it's easy to envision the former would welcome joining forces with Butler.
A big three of Leonard, Butler and Harden with head coach Ty Lue at the helm on the sidelines would be a championship contender. Moreover, the Clippers have a solid supporting cast of veterans like Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac and Terrance Mann.
3. New York Knicks
Like the Clippers, the New York Knicks can offer the Heat a competitive package for Butler. However, their surplus of draft capital could swing the pendulum if a bidding war with Los Angeles (or virtually any team) ensues.
NBA insider Marc Stein has labeled the Knicks as a potential suitor for George, so why can't they be in the Butler sweepstakes?
New York has been searching for a co-star to pair with All-NBA floor general Jalen Brunson, though they have remained patient. Butler presents an opportunity for the front office to strike.
Notably, Butler spent six years playing under Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau across stints with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. Could they reunite for a third time in The Big Apple?
Butler and the Nova Knicks trio of Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart would be hard to stop. Moreover, pending free agents OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein would round out an elite top-six rotation.
2. Golden State Warriors
When mentioning the Knicks as a possible George destination, Stein also noted the Golden State Warriors as a team to monitor. So, the same logic applies to them -- why not explore adding Butler?
The Warriors could have a massive need on the wing if they do not retain Klay Thompson, and signs point toward a potential breakup. Considering they're cap-strapped, the trade market is their best to replace the five-time All-Star.
Golden State could be aggressive in upgrading the roster around Stephen Curry and maximizing the twilight years of his career. They demonstrated this by making a run at LeBron James and Pascal Siakam ahead of this year's trade deadline. Their interest in the two indicates their desire to add a swingman, so Butler fits the mold.
The Warriors have one of the better bargaining chips to offer in ascending 21-year-old Jonathan Kuminga. A trio of Curry, Butler and Draymond Green would be versatile and savvy enough to be among the elite teams in the Western Conference. However, the shelf life of this core may not last long, as all three are 34 or older. Nonetheless, the franchise would have a chance to win a fifth championship in 12 years.
1. Philadelphia 76ers
We all know about the connection between Butler and the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent one season in the City of Brotherly Love, developing a well-documented rapport with 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid.
The Sixers have no shortage of cap space this summer and draft assets to make a compelling offer for Butler. Could they reunite him with Embiid?
Not only would Butler be playing with Embiid, but he'd be joining forces with budding All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey. They would form arguably the best trio in the league and be the most prominent competitor to dethrone the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
Philly would still be able to fill the roster adequately around Butler, Embiid and Maxey because of their ideal payroll situation.
In Butler's lone campaign with the Sixers, the organization came as close as it had to reaching the Conference Finals in the Embiid era. With Maxey now in the picture, rekindling old flame seems like a worthwhile move that could propel the team to new heights.