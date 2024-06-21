NBA insider predicts Jimmy Butler ‘will be traded’ as Heat pivot looms
By Curt Bishop
Jimmy Butler has been a centerpiece for the Miami Heat over the past several years.
Along with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, Butler has been a leader on the Heat and has helped them reach the playoffs several times. He even helped guide them to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, where they fell short against the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, respectively.
However, Butler's time in Miami might be coming to an end soon. The veteran swingman has just one year left on his current contract and he will soon turn 35. He also was not active for the Heat's first-round playoff series against the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics.
Howard Beck of The Ringer predicts that Butler will be traded this offseason.
"Rival executives have been buzzing about it for months, for all the obvious reasons," said Beck. "Butler is about to turn 35 with one year left on his Heat contract, and is reportedly seeking a two-year, $113 million extension. If the Heat grant it, they'll have little to no flexibility to add another star. And they absolutely need one."
Insider believes Jimmy Butler will be traded
If Butler is traded, it would not necessarily mean that the Heat are punting on the 2024-25 season. In fact, it wouldn't be like that at all.
Instead, Miami would be doing what they can to get something for Butler before his contract expires, so as not to lose in free agency for almost nothing. Though Butler is aging, the Heat could still get a solid haul for him and have enough cap space to make a move for another superstar.
Perhaps the Heat could reunite with LeBron James, who is a free agent this summer. Paul George is also a possibility. There are several avenues the Heat could take if they want to move on from Butler and try and find another star to build around.
But it does appear that Butler being traded is a possibility. The Heat don't have a lot of cap space right now, and trading the star swingman now rather than extending him would leave some space open for them to try and add another player to build around.
Butler appeared in 60 games this season for the Heat. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and five assists per game. He also shot 49.9 percent from field goal range and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. He's a six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA Team selection, and a five-time All-Defensive Team selection.
We'll see how the offseason plays out and if he ends up being traded.