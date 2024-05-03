Latest rumor suggests Mets have obvious ‘trade bait’ and it’s not Pete Alonso
The New York Mets have other desirable players not named Pete Alonso who could reportedly be used as 'trade bait' if the club doesn't turn things around quickly.
By Lior Lampert
Despite having the highest payroll in the MLB for a second consecutive season, the New York Mets do not appear to be legitimate World Series contenders if their sluggish start to the 2024 campaign is any indication.
The Mets are spending more money than any major league club to be a near-.500 team through their first 31 games (16-15) of the year, a far cry from the expectations set by their expensive roster.
So, buzz has been circulating that the Mets could be sellers leading up to this year's trade deadline on July 30. One name that has floated consistently in rumors is All-Star slugger and first baseman Pete Alonso. But the latest intel reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggests New York has additional desirable players they could look to shop, like starting pitchers Jose Quintana and Luis Severino.
Latest rumor suggests the Mets have 'valuable trade bait' not named Pete Alonso
Heyman points out that while Quintana has done an admirable job atop the team's rotation, is "beloved by Mets personnel," and is said to be "happy in New York and open to returning as a free agent," he and Severino "could become valuable trade bait."
Quintana has recently seen his name loosely dangled in trade chatter. But nothing appeared imminent, and traction now seems to be gaining. Through six starts in 2024, the southpaw is 1-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 1.337 WHIP, striking out 23 batters across 33.2 innings pitched. He would garner a robust market as one of the best available pitchers on the trade block if the Mets wanted to explore the idea of moving on from him.
Meanwhile, Severino has also enjoyed an impressive start to the season in his first year with the Mets. He is 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA, 1.057 WHIP, punching out 33 hitters through 35 innings of play.
Both players will be unrestricted free agents at the end of the season, making now an opportune time to trade them and recoup assets if the Mets decide they do not want to invest more money into this construct of the roster in the midst of another disappointing year.