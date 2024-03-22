Latest Russsell Westbook injury update is exactly what Clippers need
The Los Angeles Clippers will soon receive a much-needed shot in the arm.
The Los Angeles Clippers have won just nine of their last 20 games. After entering the All-Star break in first place, L.A. is right on the home-court bubble in the Western Conference standings. The New Orleans Pelicans are 1.5 games back of the No. 4 seed, with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings also in hot pursuit.
It has been a rough few weeks for the Clippers, who aren't playing with the same spunk we saw early in the season. There is blame to go around, from the lackluster second unit — P.J. Tucker is getting minutes again, which ain't great — to the inconsistency of Los Angeles' stars.
There is also the Russell Westbrook factor. The former All-Star has missed the last three weeks after undergoing surgery on a fractured left hand. Now, there's a positive update. Westbrook could be back on the court as soon as Monday of next week, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Russell Westbrook expected to return soon amid Clippers downturn
Whatever your feelings about Russell Westbrook as a player in 2024, this is unequivocally great news for the L.A. fanbase. In addition to the simple fact that Russ is healthy, the Clippers desperately need a shot in the arm. Even if he's not scoring efficiently or defending at the highest possible level, Westbrook will supply an intensity and effervescence that few NBA players can match.
From his rollicking transition attacks to his enthusiastic celebrations, Westbrook's energy has been missing from the Clippers' lineup. He will also help on the floor. The public perception around Westbrook as a player has swung far too negative. He's averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on .452/.268/.677 splits in 22.6 minutes.
Westbrook's days of 40-point explosions are finished, but he's still a tier-one athlete who can apply rim pressure on a consistent basis. His ability to collapse the defense and locate open shooters is quite useful, not to mention the elite positional rebounding and hyper-active hands-on defense (1.1 steals).
He's more flash than substance at this point in his career, but hey, there is value in flash. Westbrook is clearly respected in the locker room and the Clippers feed off of his infectious attitude.
Once he's back, that should knock Bones Hyland out of the rotation. It could also (ideally) cut into some of the minutes currently bestowed upon P.J. Tucker. The Clippers can only suffer so many non-shooters on the perimeter and Westbrook's live-wire playmaking is far more useful than the faint impression of Tucker's wing defense.