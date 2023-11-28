Leaked Alabama football schedule for 2024 reveals monster finish
As Alabama faces off against Georgia this week, it seems like a rematch between the two programs is all but guaranteed next season
As Alabama faces off against Georgia in the SEC title game during conference championship Saturday, it seems like a rematch between the two programs might happen next season. According to Chris Low of ESPN, the Tide will face off against the Bulldogs on Sept. 28, 2024. Alabama will also face off against Tennessee as regularly scheduled third Saturday in October.
The end of the season will be tough for the Tide, as they face off LSU in the first week of November, play Oklahoma in the third week and finishing off the regular season against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The rest of the season has not been leaked yet but it seems like the Tide will have a hard in-conference schedule. The team does get a very easy out-of-conference schedule as the best team they face is a Wisconsin Badgers program that is still in the middle of a rebuild.
Does Alabama stand a chance to make the College Football Playoff in 2024?
To be quite honest, this question can't really be answered until next season due to the fact that college football rapidly changes every year due to the transfer portal. Alabama is already facing a uphill challenge to make the playoff this season due to a lack of impressive wins on their resume.
The team is also in this situation due to the fact that the squad lost to the Texas Longhorns earlier in the season. While the school still has a chance to head into the playoff, not being undefeated at this point of the season is a disappointing thing for the fanbase. Whether that is fair or not is up for debate.
Still, the Tide will need to make adjustments next season if they want a chance to remain undefeated through the wild ride that is the 2024 Alabama football schedule.