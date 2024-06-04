Leaked Giants hat for Field of Dreams game comes with incredible history
By Curt Bishop
This month, the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals will play at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The game will take place on Thursday, June 20 and serve as a tribute to the Negro Leagues.
Rickwood Field is the longest-standing ballpark and was home to the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues. This will be the first-ever regular season game played in the state of Alabama.
Yesterday, a photo was leaked showing the cap that the Giants will be wearing for this special event. The cap is navy blue in color and features a bear on the front side as the logo. But it also bears historical significance.
Giants special cap bears historical significance
This cap may not look much like Giants colors, but the logo actually belongs to the San Francisco Sea Lions, a team in the West Coast Negro Baseball League.
After Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947, the Negro Leagues dissolved. But the Sea Lions continued to play as an independent barnstorming team. Interestingly enough, however, the logo originates from a design previously used by a semi-pro club known as the San Francisco Cubs.
In 2021 and 2022, the Giants sported 1946 Sea Lions throwback uniforms for a select few games. It is very likely that these will be the uniforms the Giants wear for this special event. As for the Cardinals, they will likely wear uniforms based on designs of the St. Louis Stars, which was St. Louis's Negro League team.
The excitement is building for this special event. It should be a fun matchup, but also a nice callback to the Negro Leagues, with both teams paying homage to their city's Negro League teams. This is part of a larger effort by MLB to acknowledge and recognize the Negro Leagues, including officially adding Negro League stats to the MLB record books last month. The game is just over two weeks away and it will be aired on FOX Sports.