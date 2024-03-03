LeBron James becomes NBA’s first 40,000-point scorer: Best memes and tweets

Lakers' LeBron James is the first NBA player to score 40,000 points.

James scored his first 10,000 points in the exact same number of games as it took him to go from 30,000 to 40,000

- 10K in 368 games

- 10K to 20K in 358 games

- 20K to 30K in 381 games

- 30K to 40K in 368 games