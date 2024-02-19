LeBron claims he didn't know about Warriors trade talks. Do we buy it?
As more rumors came out about a possible LeBron James trade with the Warriors, the star seem he didn't know about trade talks between L.A and Golden State.
As speculation continues about LeBron James future with the Lakers after this season, the star went on national television and spoke about the matter. As noted by Michael Corvo of Clutch Points, the all-time great heard about the talks between the two sides, but claims he didn't know about the conversation until after the deadline.
Another notable veteran spoke about the LeBron James-to-Golden-State rumors as Draymond Green said that no one wants to see "Anthony Davis and Kuminga together for the next 10 years." While Kuminga would have most likely been part of a LeBron trade package, it's hard to see a world in which the league is afraid of this duo since Kuminga doesn't seem to have All-NBA potential.
Did LeBron James know about the Warriors trade call to the Lakers?
In all reality, LBJ probably did know a little bit about the trade talks that the two had. To be fair, the trade talks were infrequent and reportedly were put to rest after a series of calls. The star is extremely connected throughout the league and most likely heard about a possible trade call mentioning his name.
At the end of the day, the franchise that gets LeBron James basketball services will be the squad that drafts his son assuming that he declares for the draft after this season. The All-NBA veteran has been laser focused on playing with his son if and when Bronny James makes the league. The younger James is likely to end up making the league as a second-round pick at worst.
James could take a discount if the squad that drafts the younger James doesn't have enough cap space to sign the aging star for a max slot this offseason. No matter what happens, speculation about a possible connection with James and Golden State will continue to happen heading into the offseason.