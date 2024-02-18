LeBron James' two possible retirement announcement plans revealed
As the Lakers try to keep up their hot play going after the all-star break, LeBron James has said that he is unsure how to announce his eventual retirement.
Even though the NBA is speculating whether LeBron James will leave the Lakers this offseason, the All-NBA veteran doesn't likely have much time left in the league. This has led many fans to wonder if the All-Time great will do a season-long retirement tour or just call it quits one random day in an undetermined offseason. As noted by Marc J Spears of ESPN, the future Hall of Famer suggested he is currently split 50-50 on doing a farewell tour rather than just retiring in the offseason.
The superstar has a great chance of returning to the league next season as his son Bronny James will be coming into the league. Playing with his son in the league has been a goal of his for many years and the All-NBA veteran will look to play on the same team as his kin.
This is something that James has stated that he has wanted to do and will be extremely likely to do even if the Lakers aren't the franchise to draft the younger James. As speculation continues, it's fair to wonder how long James has left in the league.
How many more years in the league does LeBron James have left until he retires?
Unless you have a time machine that I can borrow, it's hard to predict exactly when James will retire since he's already beaten Father Time multiple times over. Still, the star is likely to at least attempt to try and play with his younger son, Bryce James, since the all-time great has publicly admitted to wanting to. This would mean that he would need to play for four more seasons. While it's not a guarantee that he will play for that many seasons, the star will likely at least try and get to that point.
Still, it's possible that the star might not make it till then or take a year off to play with his younger son. No matter what ends happening, the star will have to decide between having a whole year of retirement gifts or just riding out to the sunset.
The year of honoring James could make him and his partners a lot of money but it may be considered more classy to leave in the offseason without warning and without the spotlight. Whatever he decides, the league will clearly be watching and hopefully be respectful in whatever decision he makes.