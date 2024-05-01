LeBron James directly addresses reports he’s leaving Lakers
After several reports about LeBron James' future plans, the all-time great addressed his free agency.
After losing to the Denver Nuggets in five games, the L.A. Lakers are in offseason mode and everyone is wondering about Lebron James' long-term future as the star heads into free agency this offseason.
James has seen the reports claiming he's on the verge of opting out of his contract and has chosen to address them on Twitter.
"I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know," James tweeted.
The future first-ballot Hall of Famer goes into an offseason where he could realistically retire, go to another franchise in free agency, or re-sign with the Lakers in the offseason. The element that will most likely decide what the All-NBA star does this offseason is the future of his draft-eligible son Bronny James, who has declared for the draft.
While the younger James is draft-eligible, the one-time USC Trojan could end up going back to college via the transfer portal if he and his team want to dramatically improve his draft stock. With a couple of different paths based on this decision, where does this statement reveal about the older James' plans?
Does this statement reveal anything about LeBron James future plans?
To be quite honest, James probably does not have a definite plan when it comes to his future. The star will likely play another season in the league but where is another question. While another title would be nice and might make the goat in more people's eyes, at this point, James most likely doesn't have anything to play for in his career besides playing with his sons.
It's more likely that James' motivation for facing a grueling NBA season at this point is playing with his sons. With that in mind, it's fair to let James and the rest of his team do their thing and not pressure him further about his plans. Still, this statement further expresses that the older James will likely go wherever the younger James ends up if the prospect chooses to stay in the draft.