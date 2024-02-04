LeBron James gives Knicks fans new hope with admitted New York interest
As the lack of trade movement for the Lakers continues, LeBron James so happened to say that he always thought of playing for the New York Knicks.
With the L.A. Lakers ready to face off against the New York Knicks in a primetime matchup, LeBron James revealed that the all-time great has always considered playing for New York.
In an interview with Stefon Bondy of the New York Post, James said that he has "had that thought in my career" about joining the New York Knicks.
This comes after a wild rumor from an unfamiliar source saying that the Lakers will look to trade James before the trade deadline. Addtionally, the Knicks have just cleared up their beef with Klutch Sports which is run by James' agent Rich Paul.
While the peace talks could have been centered around a possible Dejounte Murray-Knicks pairing, how likely is a potential James-Knicks combination in the future?
Is LeBron James destined to head to the Knicks after his recent comments?
While the Lakers are facing an uncertain future with one of the best stars to ever play the game of basketball, the All-NBA veteran will most likely not be traded at the deadline. His agent Rich Paul flat-out denied the rumor saying that the star won't be traded and isn't asking to be. The Knicks would also have to give up a lot for a star who will most certainly leave in six months if his son isn't drafted by New York.
Even though it would be wrong for the Knicks to make an offer for James, New York could see LeBron James in a Knicks uniform if the franchise chooses to draft Bronny James. They will most likely have one first-round pick by the draft and could use it to draft the younger James. Leon Rose and company often do not end up using their draft picks.
Of course, this could be one of the greatest players of all time paying respect to one of the most famous arenas in sport. With his age a factor and the fact that the Knicks don't play Western Conference teams a lot at home, this could be the last time that James plays in Madison Square Garden.