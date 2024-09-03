Leon Draisaitl contract details, grade: Oilers lock in key Connor McDavid co-star on massive deal
By Austen Bundy
The Edmonton Oilers have boasted two of the NHL's biggest offensive stars for nearly a decade in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. And now the team has locked down at least half of that tandem for the foreseeable future.
Draisaitl signed an eight-year extension with Edmonton on Tuesday, worth $14 million annually.
The deal, which takes effect starting with the 2025-26 season, is estimated at a total value of $112 million - making it the second richest contract in NHL history. Washington Capitals goal-scoring king Alexander Ovechkin holds the top spot with his 13-year, $124 million deal from 2008.
Draisaitl is a five-time All-Star selection and won the Art Ross, Ted Lindsay and Hart Memorial trophies in 2020. He tallied 106 points for Edmonton last season (41 goals, 65 assists) and helped lead the team to it's first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2006.
Edmonton general manager Stan Bowman called today's agreement "an historic day" for the franchise, praising Draisaitl's "commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere."
Grading the deal: Oilers lock up McDavid's side-kick
The German national has become a fan favorite in Canada's fifth-largest city, evoking comparisons to Edmonton Oilers legends like Yarri Kurri and Mark Messier in reference to his complimentary role to McDavid (practically the second coming of Wayne Gretzky).
According to Statmuse, McDavid has 328 goals, 634 assists, a plus-minus rating of plus-149 in 648 games played with Draisaitl. That's 98% of McDavid's career goals and assists.
Draisaitl certainly benefits from McDavid's presence on the ice as well. Just last season, he tallied 40 goals, 62 assists and a plus-26 rating in 76 games with his linemate.
Edmonton fans can enjoy their legendary tandem for at least another two years. McDavid is set to become a free agent after the 2025-26 season but it's expected the team will begin negotiations on an extension starting next summer when he's eligible.