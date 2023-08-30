Is Lil Wayne the Super Bowl halftime show? Cryptic IG drops hints
Could Lil Wayne be in line to perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show? Here's the latest rumor.
By Kristen Wong
Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, or... Lil Wayne? The NFL could go quite a few directions for the Super Bowl halftime show this year.
The league has yet to announce the headliner for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, leading fans to wildly speculate the identity of the mystery performer. Whoever performs at the halftime show doesn't get compensated and would only be doing it for the publicity, perhaps to promote a new album or revive a sinking career.
After rumors of T-Swift taking the field got squashed, maybe the league throws it back to an iconic hip-hop legend? On Tuesday, Lil Wayne posted a video on his Instagram that was apparently a collaboration with the NFL.
The "Tha Carter" rapper read a script that was sent to him by the league -- the script for the 104th season of the NFL. Apparently, Roger Goodell caught wind of all the conspiracy theories from last year and is fully embracing this new development in the plot. A kind of breaking the fourth wall, if you will.
In any case, Lil Wayne, always happy to be included in major sports events, read that his part in the so-called NFL script is on "page 9, scene 29, line 23," a not-so-subtle Easter egg suggesting something is set to drop on September 29 of this year.
Most likely, that something is "Tha Carter 6", Lil Wayne's sixth addition to his famous album series. He then flips to his part in the script, scans the pages, and says, "I like that. We goodie."
Super Bowl halftime show rumors: Lil Wayne hints at a big surprise
The tinfoil hat crew that believes the NFL is scripted likely also believes there's more to Lil Wayne's video than just the presumed date of his album release.
Like, for example, is Weezy going to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show? It's the next logical progression of thinking.
Following last year's halftime show success that featured Rihanna's comeback, and the year before that which centered on Dr. Dre's legacy and the evolution of rap and hip hop through different artists and decades, having Lil Wayne headline this year feels fitting indeed.
It seems like he always has one foot in the door of the NFL, whether it's writing Skip Bayless' new theme song or releasing a "Green and Yellow" remix about the Packers prior to Green Bay's win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.
Earlier this summer, Lil Wayne named performing at the Super Bowl halftime show as a bucket list item on his already decorated musical career and believes that if he's picked, both teams would be out on the field watching his show. Not if Andy Reid's Chiefs are in the championship, they won't.
And if the NFL is scripted as they say, you can bet Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting that repeat.