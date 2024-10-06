Lincoln Riley defends Jamil Muhammad after USC loss from totally reasonable question
By Austen Bundy
College football fans know USC head coach Lincoln Riley is passionate about his players. Every team he's coached he's always gone to bat for his guys regardless of their mistakes. Even taking drastic steps like suspending a reporter for doing his job.
Saturday was no different as Riley intercepted a question from a reporter during the post-game press conference after No. 11 USC's 24-17 loss to Minnesota in Week 6.
The question, intended for defensive end Jamil Muhammad, was in regard to the Gopher's game-winning touchdown — which went to a lengthy replay review to determine if quarterback Max Brosmer crossed the goal line.
Lincoln Riley, helicopter coach, deflects valid question for player
The replay officials deemed Brosmer did, in fact, score and USC was forced to attempt a field-long drive to throw a Hail Mary for the win. It was picked off in the endzone to end the game.
In the post-game news conference, a reporter asked Muhammad if he thought Brosmer had actually crossed the goal line, to which Riley interjected and told the reporter to "ask a more professional question."
"Nah, don't ask him that," Riley snapped. "Who cares what he says on that? Like what, players opinion? Let's ask a more professional question."
In all fairness, the reporter's question was entirely valid. Muhammad was on the field for the controversial game-winning play and would've had a decent angle of what actually happened.
I get it, Riley thinks the reporter is fishing for a raw, emotional quote ripping the refs for a bad call but that's not what's happening. If his players have gone through proper media training, they would know what standard answer to give in a sensitive moment such as that.
There was no need to snap at the reporter for doing his job and answering for your player like he isn't capable of handling the situation suggests that you don't trust them to make the responsible decision to shake it off and provide the safe answer.