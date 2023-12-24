Lions continue trolling Vikings with celebratory music selection in locker room after clinching NFC North
The Detroit Lions trolled the Vikings on the field and in the locker room after beating them in Week 16 to clinch the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.
By Josh Wilson
Detroit Lions fans 29 and under weren't even born the last time Detroit staked a claim to the NFC North title. Ford Field has never even hosted a playoff game.
Now, at long last, the Lions could be a No. 2 seed in the NFL Playoffs and have won the North with two games to spare. A win against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve earned Lions fans a long-awaited gift: A playoff appearance as more than just a Wild Card team.
Sure, they didn't get it done the entire time Aaron Rodgers was in the division, but who cares? That's all in the past.
The Vikings cut it close toward the end with a drive that looked like it had potential, but a late interception resulted in the game being sealed for Detroit. Lions defenders trolled the Vikings and its fans by bringing out the Skol chant, but the trolls did not stop there.
Lions victory celebration featured music choice that trolled Vikings
After the game, the locker room was, of course, joyous. The Lions winning the division was one thing, but the players also knew how long it had been for this franchise, and the several years it took to turn the operation around to make this happen.
Detroit punched up the song "Minnesota" by Lil Yachty after the game according to ESPN reporter Eric Woodyard.
Obviously, a clearly-pointed jab at the team they beat in Week 16 to get the job done.
The job's not done, with the Lions now hoping to continue to win to earn itself as high of a seed as possible for home field advantage reasons, but for the time being, Detroit can take a breath and relax.
Quite the Christmas present for long-suffering Lions fans.