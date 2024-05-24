Dan Campbell only has one goal for Lions in 2024, and won’t hear otherwise
Dan Campbell has high expectations for the Detroit Lions this year. With OTAs beginning just this week, the journey to Super Bowl LIX starts right now.
The Lions saw a historic 2023 season, winning their first division title since 1993. While their season was cut short by a tough loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Lions proved that they are a force to be reckoned with in what could best be described as a true Cinderella story season.
This dynamic young team exploded into the 2023 season with a win against defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. An unexpected feat, no less, with a roster chock-full of rookies and a relatively new QB and head coach.
Still, last season was not without its challenges and learning curves for the Lions. An especially tough loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 due to a miscommunication with officials and ballsy play calling by head coach Dan Campbell cost the Lions home-field advantage against the 49ers for the NFC Championship, the title itself, and ultimately, a shot at Super Bowl LVIII.
Dan Campbell only considering one-half of 'Super Bowl or bust' mentality for Lions
Nevertheless, the Lions came out of 2023 with a 12-5 record– Same as the 49ers, and better than the Chiefs (11-6). Now, the Lions are coming off a pivotal season, with their sights set even higher for 2024.
"I don’t see bust. I see Super Bowl," said Dan Campbell this week. "I don’t know what bust is."
Campbell has clearly been putting in the work in the off-season to continue building his team up to his goals through a historic contract extension for QB Jared Goff, as well as an extension for star WR Amon-ra St. Brown and the acquisition of CB Terrion Arnold in the draft. Dan Campbell is extremely confident in his team, and rightfully so.
The Lions will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, beginning their revenge tour to Super Bowl LIX– This time, with a division title under their belt, and a point to prove.