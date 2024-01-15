Did Lions fans boo Matthew Stafford? Answer is more complicated than it seems
The Detroit Lions face off against Matthew Stafford in the NFC Wild Card round.
By Mark Powell
As Matthew Stafford ran out onto the field in his return, he heard of smattering of boos from Lions fans. However, it's never that simple.
Much was made this week as to how Lions fans would treat their former franchise quarterback, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2021 season. Stafford has since won a Super Bowl with LA, and has some of the best receivers in the NFL in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
The Lions took the long route to get here. They used many of the draft picks received in the Stafford trade to build this roster, and added Dan Campbell as head coach. This current iteration of the Lions offers more hope than most, as they feature a young roster and capable quarterback in Jared Goff.
Detroit Lions fans aren't booing Matthew Stafford
Despite all of this, never in a million years would Detroit boo Stafford rather than acknowledge his accomplishments. The Lions did boo the Rams, of course, as any fanbase would when their playoff opponent ran onto the field.
Stafford's Rams were booed as they ran onto the field. Why is that a surprise?
Stafford's wife commented on a supposed jersey ban at a local Detroit bar this week. The owner, a Lions fan, did not want fans showing up in a Stafford jersey and supporting the Rams. In what would otherwise be a quiet storyline, Kelly Stafford's comment gave credence to a situation that does not exist -- the Motor City has no ill will towards Matthew Stafford.
Stafford accomplished so much for the Lions. The franchise released a hype video when they traded him to the Rams. From there, Stafford won a Super Bowl, with thousands of 'Detroit Rams' fans behind him.
Spite makes for an easy headline. I would know. Yet, that is not the case with the Lions and Stafford.