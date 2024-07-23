A Lions-Steelers trade that will make Detroit’s defense Super Bowl caliber
By Lior Lampert
The Detroit Lions enter the upcoming NFL campaign on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders after reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2023.
Detroit has one of the most talented and well-balanced rosters in football. They've heavily invested in their offensive line and skill position groups. Moreover, the Lions boast a fierce pass-rushing unit featuring edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and an intriguing young secondary. But if there's one hole you can poke at in the team's current configuration, it's their interior defensive line.
Considering the Lions signed veteran D.J. Reader and spent a sixth-round pick on former LSU standout Mekhi Wingo, the front office understands the issue. Still, does that feel like enough alongside Hutchinson and company to slow down opposing high-powered offenses? If not, there is one fascinating albeit risky avenue Detroit could explore via the trade market -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report labeled the Lions one of two "potential landing spots" for Heyward entering training camp. He notes how the six-time Pro Bowler's contractual standstill with the Steelers could prompt Pittsburgh to entertain offers for him, declaring Detroit a logical suitor.
A Lions-Steelers trade involving Cameron Heyward will give Detroit a Super Bowl-caliber defense
Entering the final year of his current deal, Heyward wants an extension from the Steelers. He attempted to dial up the pressure in negotiations by skipping out on Pittsburgh's voluntary offseason workouts and organized team activities. However, not much has changed since, which spurred Knox to explain why the 35-year-old getting shipped to Detroit makes sense.
Knox cites the Lions' "win-now mentality" and abundance of cap space as reasons they are a "sensible" destination for Heyward. And while that adds up, the latter's projected trade value makes it a dangerous move for Detroit.
Per Knox, Heyward will cost a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder. Considering his age and that he's coming off a concerning groin injury, giving away that type of draft equity can end up haunting you. Regardless, the Lions may be one transaction from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February 2025, and this could be it.
Heyward has openly voiced a "goal" of being in Pittsburgh for "the rest of [his] career," so this is seemingly premature and could be irrelevant. Despite this, we can ponder the possibility of him joining the Lions until the Steelers sign him to a multi-year pact.