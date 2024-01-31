Lions WR offers up the most acceptable excuse for NFC Championship drops
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds understands he dropped the ball (literally) in the NFC Championship Game.
By Lior Lampert
Following the first half of last week’s NFC Championship Game, the Detroit Lions looked like they were on their way to reaching their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Alas, it was a tale of two halves that ultimately sealed their fate and punched the San Francisco 49ers’ ticket to Super Bowl LVIII (58) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Lions took a 24-7 lead to halftime before a series of miscues in the second half en route to the demoralizing defeat, including two crucial failed fourth down attempts and two dropped passes by veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds.
The first drop occurred in the third quarter when Lions quarterback Jared Goff targeted Reynolds on a fourth-and-short situation, but the receiver was unable to haul in the pass, which resulted in a turnover on downs. Reynold’s next drop came two drives later on a third-and-long play when Goff found him for what would’ve been a first down and an attempt to diffuse that momentum the 49ers built en route to tying up the game.
Earlier this week, Reynolds caught up with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press to discuss the critical second-half drops, and he didn’t mince words or make excuses.
“(Expletive) happens, man,” Reynolds told Birkett.
Josh Reynolds discusses crucial dropped passes in NFC Championship Game
While it may not be what Lions fans want to hear, Reynolds took accountability for his actions. He understands what he brings to the table as a capable wide receiver. Unfortunately, moments like this happen, even for some of the best players in the NFL.
“I know what kind of player I am… Do I want those back? Of course, but I can’t and I just got to work this offseason and be prepared for the moment when it comes,” Reynolds said.
Instead of running from the controversy and criticism that has come with his mistakes, Reynolds is choosing to address the root of the problem head-on with the idea that it will make him a better player in the long run.
Reynold’s two drops will continue being discussed, but there are plenty of other reasons why the Lions lost that game.