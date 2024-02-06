List of every NFL QB to win a Super Bowl
Quarterbacks can cement their place in the history books with a Super Bowl title. Here's a look at every NFL passer who has ever hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.
The Super Bowl is a legacy game for quarterbacks as a good career paired with a Lombardi Trophy or two is often the key to a fast track to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Patrick Mahomes has taken that advice to heart, racking up two Super Bowl titles in his first six years as a starter with a chance to win a third on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Which NFL quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl? Read on for a look at every passer who has ever lifted the Lombardi Trophy over the course of their career.
Every NFL QB to win the Super Bowl
Quarterback
Teams
Number of Super Bowl Titles
Super Bowls Won
MVPs
Tom Brady
New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7
XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV
5
Terry Bradshaw
Pittsburgh Steelers
4
IX, X, XIII, XIV
2
Joe Montana
San Francisco 49ers
4
XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV
3
Troy Aikman
Dallas Cowboys
3
XXVII, XXVIII, XXX
1
John Elway
Denver Broncos
2
XXXII, XXXIII
1
Roger Staubach
Dallas Cowboys
2
VI, XII
1
Bob Griese
Miami Dolphins
2
VII, VIII
0
Ben Roethlisberger
Pittsburgh Steelers
2
XL, XLIII
0
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
2
LIV, LVII
2
Bart Starr
Green Bay Packers
2
I, II
2
Jim Plunkett
Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders
2
XV, XVIII
1
Eli Manning
New York Giants
2
XLII, XLVI
2
Peyton Manning
Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos
2
XLI, 50
1
Joe Namath
New York Jets
1
III
1
Len Dawson
Kansas City Chiefs
1
IV
1
Johnny Unitas
Baltimore Colts
1
V
0
Ken Stabler
Oakland Raiders
1
XI
0
Joe Theismann
Washington Redskins
1
XVII
0
Jim McMahon
Chicago Bears
1
XX
0
Phil Simms
New York Giants
1
XXI
1
Doug Williams
Washington Redskins
1
XXII
1
Jeff Hostetler
New York Giants
1
XXV
0
Mark Rypien
Washington Redskins
1
XXVI
1
Steve Young
San Francisco 49ers
1
XXIX
1
Brett Favre
Green Bay Packers
1
XXXI
0
Kurt Warner
St. Louis Rams
1
XXXIV
1
Trent Dilfer
Baltimore Ravens
1
XXXV
0
Brad Johnson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1
XXXVII
0
Drew Brees
New Orleans Saints
1
XLIV
1
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers
1
XLV
1
Joe Flacco
Baltimore Ravens
1
XLVII
1
Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks
1
XLVIII
0
Nick Foles
Philadelphia Eagles
1
LII
1
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
1
LVI
0
The list of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks is quite long as 34 different passers have won the big game. Tom Brady leads the pack with seven titles, three clear of any other quarterback, while only 13 have won more than one title. Of those 13, nine are in the Hall of Fame, three are not yet eligible (Brady, Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger) while Jim Plunkett hasn't been inducted.
Youngest QBs to Win the Super Bowl
Name
Team
Age
Super Bowl
Ben Roethlisberger
Pittsburgh Steelers
23 Years, 11 Months, 3 Days
XL
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
24 Years, 4 Months, 16 Days
LIV
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
24 Years, 6 Months
XXXVI
Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks
25 Years, 2 Months, 4 Days
XLVIII
Joe Namath
New York Jets
25 Years, 8 Months, 14 Days
III
The youngest passer to ever win the Super Bowl is Roethlisberger, who was just 23 years old when he helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XL in his second year as a pro. Four of the five youngest quarterbacks to win the big game did so after 2000 with Joe Namath's Super Bowl III triumph with the Jets a notable exception.
Oldest QBs to Win the Super Bowl
Name
Team
Age
Super Bowl
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43
LV
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
41
LIII
Peyton Manning
Denver Broncos
39
50
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
39
LI
Earl Morrall
Miami Dolphins
38
VII
It's no shock to see Brady three times in the oldest quarterbacks list, which features four winners in the past 10 Super Bowls. The fifth name here is Earl Morrall, who helped cap off Miami's perfect 14-0 season with a victory in Super Bowl VII.