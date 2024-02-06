Fansided

List of every NFL QB to win a Super Bowl

Quarterbacks can cement their place in the history books with a Super Bowl title. Here's a look at every NFL passer who has ever hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

By Mike Phillips

Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl LV / Patrick Smith/GettyImages
The Super Bowl is a legacy game for quarterbacks as a good career paired with a Lombardi Trophy or two is often the key to a fast track to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Patrick Mahomes has taken that advice to heart, racking up two Super Bowl titles in his first six years as a starter with a chance to win a third on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Which NFL quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl? Read on for a look at every passer who has ever lifted the Lombardi Trophy over the course of their career.

Every NFL QB to win the Super Bowl

Quarterback

Teams

Number of Super Bowl Titles

Super Bowls Won

MVPs

Tom Brady

New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7

XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV

5

Terry Bradshaw

Pittsburgh Steelers

4

IX, X, XIII, XIV

2

Joe Montana

San Francisco 49ers

4

XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV

3

Troy Aikman

Dallas Cowboys

3

XXVII, XXVIII, XXX

1

John Elway

Denver Broncos

2

XXXII, XXXIII

1

Roger Staubach

Dallas Cowboys

2

VI, XII

1

Bob Griese

Miami Dolphins

2

VII, VIII

0

Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers

2

XL, XLIII

0

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs

2

LIV, LVII

2

Bart Starr

Green Bay Packers

2

I, II

2

Jim Plunkett

Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders

2

XV, XVIII

1

Eli Manning

New York Giants

2

XLII, XLVI

2

Peyton Manning

Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos

2

XLI, 50

1

Joe Namath

New York Jets

1

III

1

Len Dawson

Kansas City Chiefs

1

IV

1

Johnny Unitas

Baltimore Colts

1

V

0

Ken Stabler

Oakland Raiders

1

XI

0

Joe Theismann

Washington Redskins

1

XVII

0

Jim McMahon

Chicago Bears

1

XX

0

Phil Simms

New York Giants

1

XXI

1

Doug Williams

Washington Redskins

1

XXII

1

Jeff Hostetler

New York Giants

1

XXV

0

Mark Rypien

Washington Redskins

1

XXVI

1

Steve Young

San Francisco 49ers

1

XXIX

1

Brett Favre

Green Bay Packers

1

XXXI

0

Kurt Warner

St. Louis Rams

1

XXXIV

1

Trent Dilfer

Baltimore Ravens

1

XXXV

0

Brad Johnson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1

XXXVII

0

Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints

1

XLIV

1

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers

1

XLV

1

Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens

1

XLVII

1

Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks

1

XLVIII

0

Nick Foles

Philadelphia Eagles

1

LII

1

Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams

1

LVI

0

The list of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks is quite long as 34 different passers have won the big game. Tom Brady leads the pack with seven titles, three clear of any other quarterback, while only 13 have won more than one title. Of those 13, nine are in the Hall of Fame, three are not yet eligible (Brady, Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger) while Jim Plunkett hasn't been inducted.

Youngest QBs to Win the Super Bowl

Name

Team

Age

Super Bowl

Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers

23 Years, 11 Months, 3 Days

XL

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs

24 Years, 4 Months, 16 Days

LIV

Tom Brady

New England Patriots

24 Years, 6 Months

XXXVI

Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks

25 Years, 2 Months, 4 Days

XLVIII

Joe Namath

New York Jets

25 Years, 8 Months, 14 Days

III

The youngest passer to ever win the Super Bowl is Roethlisberger, who was just 23 years old when he helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XL in his second year as a pro. Four of the five youngest quarterbacks to win the big game did so after 2000 with Joe Namath's Super Bowl III triumph with the Jets a notable exception.

Oldest QBs to Win the Super Bowl

Name

Team

Age

Super Bowl

Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

43

LV

Tom Brady

New England Patriots

41

LIII

Peyton Manning

Denver Broncos

39

50

Tom Brady

New England Patriots

39

LI

Earl Morrall

Miami Dolphins

38

VII

It's no shock to see Brady three times in the oldest quarterbacks list, which features four winners in the past 10 Super Bowls. The fifth name here is Earl Morrall, who helped cap off Miami's perfect 14-0 season with a victory in Super Bowl VII.

