Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl record: Appearances, wins, stats and more
Patrick Mahomes is working his way towards becoming the greatest quarterback of all time. How has he fared in the Super Bowl throughout his career?
The NFL is a quarterback-driven league and the best passer on the planet plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. While Andy Reid has done a lot of winning throughout his career he didn't experience Super Bowl success until he was paired with Patrick Mahomes, who is on a pace to succeed Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback in the history of football.
The Chiefs have soared to tremendous heights under Mahomes, who has guided them to six consecutive AFC West titles, six straight appearances in the AFC Championship Games and four Super Bowl appearances in his first six seasons as a starter. While Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII matchup is yet to be determined, how has Mahomes fared in the big game in the past?
Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl History
Game
Matchup
Results
Stats
MVP
LIV
San Francisco 49ers
31-20 Win
26-of-42 passing for 286 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT, 9 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD
Yes
LV
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31-9 Loss
26-of-49 passing for 270 yards, 2 INT, 5 carries, 33 yards
No
LVII
Philadelphia Eagles
38-35 Win
21-of-27 passing for 182 yards, 3 TDs, 6 carries, 44 yards
Yes
Super Bowl LIV marked Mahomes' debut on the biggest stage in American sports and he played very well, completing 26-of-42 passes for 286 yards with two rushing touchdowns and added a third on the ground for good measure. Mahomes was an integral part in the Chiefs' 21-point fourth quarter to complete a 10-point comeback and earn MVP honors for the game.
Kansas City's bid to repeat fell flat the following year as Mahomes struggled in the Chiefs' 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. While Mahomes did throw for 270 yards in the game, he did toss two interceptions and was running for his life as the Buccaneers' pass rush decimated Kansas City's offensive line.
Mahomes delivered his most efficient Super Bowl performance to date in last season's big game, completing 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns to help the Chiefs knock off the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. That performance helped Mahomes earn his second MVP trophy and he will look to add a third title to his mantle against the 49ers on Sunday.