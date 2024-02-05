Super Bowl record for rushing yards: Most yards, Top 10 and more
Some of the NFL's most historic rushing performances have come in the Super Bowl. Which players have piled up the most yards on the ground in the history of the big game?
While the passing game has led to a ton of Super Bowl success, a good rushing attack can be key to securing victory in the big game.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have made heavy use of their ground game this season as Isiah Pacheco and Christian McCaffrey figure to be a big part of the game plan in Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII matchup.
While a lot of the big game's most dominant passing performances have come in the past 30 years, you have to go back in time a bit to find some of the best rushing performances in Super Bowl history. Let's take a look back at the 10 best single-game rushing totals in the history of the big game.
Top 10 Rushing Performances in Super Bowl History
Player
Team
Super Bowl
Rushing Yards
Timmy Smith
Washington Redskins
XXII
204
Marcus Allen
Los Angeles Raiders
XVIII
191
John Riggins
Washington Redskins
XVII
166
Franco Harris
Pittsburgh Steelers
IX
158
Terrell Davis
Denver Broncos
XXXII
157
Larry Csonka
Miami Dolphins
VIII
145
Clarence Davis
Oakland Raiders
XI
137
Thurman Thomas
Buffalo Bills
XXV
135
Emmitt Smith
Dallas Cowboys
XXVIII
132
Michael Pittman
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
XXXVII
124
Surprisingly, there has been just one player to exceed 200 yards in the history of the Super Bowl. That running back was Washington's Timmy Smith, who racked up 204 yards on the ground to help the Redskins blow out the Denver Broncos 42-10. He didn't even get MVP honors as the award went to quarterback Doug Williams after he threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns.
The next-highest total for a running back in Super Bowl history came in Super Bowl XVIII when Marcus Allen ran for 191 yards to help the Raiders top Washington 38-9. Unlike Smith, Allen did earn MVP honors for his outstanding performance.
Washington factors into this mix again as the third-best rushing total in the history of the big game came from John Riggins, who racked up 166 yards to help the Redskins beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII. The future Hall-of-Famer was named the game's MVP for his outstanding effort.