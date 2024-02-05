Fansided

Super Bowl record for rushing yards: Most yards, Top 10 and more

Some of the NFL's most historic rushing performances have come in the Super Bowl. Which players have piled up the most yards on the ground in the history of the big game?

By Mike Phillips

Super Bowl XXII - Denver Broncos v Washington Redskins
Super Bowl XXII - Denver Broncos v Washington Redskins / Focus On Sport/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

While the passing game has led to a ton of Super Bowl success, a good rushing attack can be key to securing victory in the big game.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have made heavy use of their ground game this season as Isiah Pacheco and Christian McCaffrey figure to be a big part of the game plan in Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII matchup.

While a lot of the big game's most dominant passing performances have come in the past 30 years, you have to go back in time a bit to find some of the best rushing performances in Super Bowl history. Let's take a look back at the 10 best single-game rushing totals in the history of the big game.

Top 10 Rushing Performances in Super Bowl History

Player

Team

Super Bowl

Rushing Yards

Timmy Smith

Washington Redskins

XXII

204

Marcus Allen

Los Angeles Raiders

XVIII

191

John Riggins

Washington Redskins

XVII

166

Franco Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers

IX

158

Terrell Davis

Denver Broncos

XXXII

157

Larry Csonka

Miami Dolphins

VIII

145

Clarence Davis

Oakland Raiders

XI

137

Thurman Thomas

Buffalo Bills

XXV

135

Emmitt Smith

Dallas Cowboys

XXVIII

132

Michael Pittman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

XXXVII

124

Surprisingly, there has been just one player to exceed 200 yards in the history of the Super Bowl. That running back was Washington's Timmy Smith, who racked up 204 yards on the ground to help the Redskins blow out the Denver Broncos 42-10. He didn't even get MVP honors as the award went to quarterback Doug Williams after he threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns.

The next-highest total for a running back in Super Bowl history came in Super Bowl XVIII when Marcus Allen ran for 191 yards to help the Raiders top Washington 38-9. Unlike Smith, Allen did earn MVP honors for his outstanding performance.

Washington factors into this mix again as the third-best rushing total in the history of the big game came from John Riggins, who racked up 166 yards to help the Redskins beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII. The future Hall-of-Famer was named the game's MVP for his outstanding effort.

Next. 30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century. 30 best NFL running backs of the 21st century. dark

Home/Super Bowl