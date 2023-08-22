Little League World Series teams 2023: Where is every team from?
Breaking down where all of the 2023 Little League World Series teams are from and what regions they all represent.
Baseball fans who tune into the Little League World Series get to watch kids living their dreams, playing baseball on ESPN and the like and trying to achieve the highest-possible honor for players at 12 years old. However, fans watching might also not know where these Little League World Series teams are from.
When you see the jerseys that the teams are wearing in Williamsport, PA, they don’t say the city, town or state that these teams are from but, rather, what region they won the right to represent at the LLWS. That’s why the jerseys say things like “Southeast”, “Mountain” and so on.
But where exactly are these Little League World Series teams from in the 2023 tournament in Williamsport? Let’s take a look at the representatives of each region.
Little League World Series Teams 2023: Where United States teams are from
- Great Lakes Region: New Albany, Ohio
- Metro Region: Smithfield, Rhode Island
- Mid-Atlantic Region: Media, Pennsylvania
- Midwest Region: Fargo, North Dakota
- Mountain Region: Henderson, Nevada
- New England Region: Gray, Maine
- Northwest Region: Northeast Seattle, Washington
- Southeast Region: Nolensville, Tennessee
- Southwest Region: Needville, Texas
- West Region: El Segundo, California
What’s interesting with the United States representatives at the 2023 Little League World Series is that only one of the states involved has produced a US champion in the past five years. That was Ohio in the 2021 LLWS when Hamilton, OH lost in the title game but there were no international teams playing due to COVID-19 restrictions. The United States has actually won the last three LLWS titles against international teams, but those US contingents were from Hawaii (twice) and Louisiana. The team from Taylor, MI won in 2021 over Hamilton.
Little League World Series Teams 2023: Where international teams are from
- Asia-Pacific Region: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei
- Australia Region: Sydney, Australia
- Canada Region: North Regina, Saskatchewan
- Caribbean Region: Willemstad, Curaçao
- Cuba Region: Bayamo, Cuba
- Europe and Africa Region: Brno, Czech Republic
- Japan Region: Tokyo, Japan
- Latin America Region: Maracaibo, Venezuela
- Mexico Region: Tijuana, Mexico
- Panama Region: Santiago de Veraguas, Panama
It’s truly great to see the international teams back in action as they were unable to play in 2020 (when there was no LLWS at all) and then in 2021 as COVID-19 continued to be a concern for the kids. They returned last year, though, and the Caribbean team from Willemsted, Curaçao, who is back again this year, made it to the championship in both 2019 and 2022, the last two times that international teams have played. Unfortunately, they lost in both of those trips to the title game.